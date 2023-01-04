Calvert County Courthouse

A Navy aviation technician who resided in Lusby was served with an eight-count indictment late last month by a Calvert County grand jury, charging him with sexually abusing two small children. According to court records, the abuses Justin Orlando White, 29, is accused of committing occurred between September 2019 and last June.

According to charging documents filed in district court last fall by Detective Edward Yates of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 24, 2022, a complaint was made to Deputy Olivia Sylver by the mother of a 5-year-old boy and an 8-year-old girl, alleging White has sexually abused both. White, whose rank is identified in court records as second class petty officer, was deployed at the time the investigation began.


