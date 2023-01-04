A Navy aviation technician who resided in Lusby was served with an eight-count indictment late last month by a Calvert County grand jury, charging him with sexually abusing two small children. According to court records, the abuses Justin Orlando White, 29, is accused of committing occurred between September 2019 and last June.
According to charging documents filed in district court last fall by Detective Edward Yates of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 24, 2022, a complaint was made to Deputy Olivia Sylver by the mother of a 5-year-old boy and an 8-year-old girl, alleging White has sexually abused both. White, whose rank is identified in court records as second class petty officer, was deployed at the time the investigation began.
According to court papers, on Nov. 15, 2022, a consent phone call was made to White, who had been stationed at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in Oak Harbor, Wash. In addition to the defendant, Detective William Freeland and an investigator from Child Protective Services were on the call.
According to court documents, White initially denied having sexual contact with the children.
Another call to White was made two days later by Detective Sarah Jernigan. An attorney who was representing White was also on the call and advised no statement would be made by his client. However, White called investigators back 45 minutes later, stating he wanted to tell his story before he would try to kill himself.
Naval authorities were notified and White was taken into protective custody.
The indictment charges White with eight counts of sex abuse of a minor.
Prior to the indictment, White was remanded to the custody of Calvert authorities and on Dec. 2 ordered to be held without bond, according to court records. White’s scheduled arraignment in circuit court Tuesday was canceled.
He is being represented by attorney John L. Erly. Prosecution of the case is being handled by Rebecca Cordero of the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office.