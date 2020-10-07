A Calvert County man is facing extradition to New Mexico to face charges of cruelty toward a child and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, documents on file in district court state.
Anthony Steven Hurley Jr., 36, of Huntingtown, is being held with bond in the Calvert County Detention Center following his arrest Sept. 30. Documents identified the arresting officer as Trooper Matthew Moorman of the Maryland State Police. A Maryland court document stated the city of Albuquerque is charging Hurley with the crimes.
Bernalillo County, New Mexico, Second Judicial Court Judge Christina P. Argyres signed a document stating Hurley, who was residing at an Albuquerque address, failed to appear in court for arraignment on the motor vehicle charge. A warrant for his arrest was filed on July 20. A document filed that same day and signed by District Judge Daniel Gallegos stated that Hurley also failed to appear for arraignment on charges of child abuse, possession of a controlled substance — synthetic cannabinoids — and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A court docket summary shows Hurley declined to waive extradition to New Mexico on Oct. 1.
According to the summary, a hearing on Hurley’s fugitive from justice charge in Calvert is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 30 in district court.
Twitter: @MartySoMdNews