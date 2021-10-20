Police in Calvert County have arrested a 29-year-old North Beach man and have charged him with the armed robbery of the beach town’s Fastop.
The alleged incident occurred Tuesday morning shortly before 5 a.m.
In custody is Bryce Everett-Earl Goggins, who was developed as a suspect through witnesses’ accounts and store surveillance camera footage, according to police.
Calvert sheriff’s Detective Nick Buckler stated in court documents that, “Goggins was a person of interest in the robbery of Huntingtown 7-Eleven [on Aug. 5]. The modus operandi of the 7-Eleven robbery matches that of the Fastop robbery.”
Buckler said a female employee of the North Beach Fastop stated she saw a man wearing a white and gray mask walk into the store and speak with another female employee “and saw the buttstock of the gun.”
The man was heard telling the other employee to open the register, and also demanded money from the lottery register. The money was placed in a grocery bag. The gunman also grabbed a pack of cigarettes and placed them in the bag, Buckler stated.
No injuries were reported from the incident.
Goggins was later apprehended at his job at a Prince Frederick sub shop. A search of his pockets yielded a pack of cigarettes that matched the pack the armed robber removed from Fastop. He was allegedly wearing clothing that matched the description of those worn by the gunman.
A search of Goggins’ backpack revealed a firearm, identified as a black 9 mm Keltec firearm, according to police.
“Goggins requested a lawyer and did not wish to talk to detectives,” Buckler stated.
In addition to armed robbery, Goggins is charged with firearm use in a felony crime, first- and second-degree assault, theft under $1,500 and robbery. He is being held without bond.
The charges pertain only to the North Beach robbery. At this time Goggins has not been charged in connection with the Huntingtown crime.
A preliminary hearing on the charges Goggins is facing related to the Fastop robbery is scheduled for Nov. 19 in district court.