The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack and court records.
Obstruction charged after traffic stop
On Nov. 26, Deputy Kamrhen Parks conducted a traffic stop on South Solomons Island Road at Parran Road in St. Leonard.
Upon making contact with the driver, Parks reported he detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
The driver and passenger were removed from the vehicle, and police conducted a search, which yielded a .40 caliber bullet on the passenger-side floorboard.
After briefly resisting, the passenger, Daquan Gregory Holden, 24, of Great Mills, was detained by deputies.
A search of his person was conducted, reportedly resulting in a .40 caliber extended magazine holding 18 rounds of ammunition.
Holden was arrested and taken to the Calvert County Detention Center, where he was charged with resisting/interfering with an arrest, obstructing and hindering, and illegal possession of ammunition.
Holden was released after posting $5,000 bond. He has a district court hearing scheduled for Jan. 6.
Theft and dangerous weapon concealment alleged
On Nov. 28, Deputy Dean Naughton conducted a traffic stop on Southern Maryland Boulevard at Camaleer Pass in Owings. Calvert County Emergency Communications advised the tags on the vehicle were reported stolen through Virginia.
Upon making contact with the driver, Reginal Ramael Datcher, 49, of Annandale, Va., Naughton reportedly detected the strong smell of marijuana in the vehicle.
Emergency communications advised the deputy that Datcher’s driver’s license was revo ked in 1996, and the vehicle he was driving was not registered.
Datcher was removed from the vehicle, and a search was conducted, resulting in the location of numerous green flakes and several small stems of suspected marijuana, as well as a Stinger P30T Airsoft pistol. Datcher was arrested and taken to the county detention center, where he was charged with theft less than $100 and concealed dangerous weapon. According to court documents, Datcher was freed after posting $2,000 bond.
A district court hearing on the charges Datcher is facing will be held Jan. 23.
MARTY MADDEN