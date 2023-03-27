The at-fault driver in a two-vehicle crash that killed two Northern High School graduates in May 2021 will spend 18 months in jail, an Anne Arundel County Circuit Court judge decided March 24.
Austin Kirk Smith, 27, of College Park was driving a Dodge Charger on Route 4 near Lower Pindell Road in Lothian during the early morning hours of May 27, 2021, when it struck a Chevrolet Equinox. The occupants of the Chevrolet — Nicholas Raymond Harris, 21, of Lothian and Leah Mae Foster, 23, of Chesapeake Beach — were both ejected from the vehicle and were killed. Harris and Foster were both graduates of Northern High School.
A final report on the crash compiled by Cpl. J. Hall of the Anne Arundel County Police Department’s traffic safety section, determined Smith was traveling south on Route 4 “at a high rate of speed” and was at fault.
According to the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office, “Smith was driving 105 mph leading up to the collision.”
It was learned that Smith was an off-duty Washington, D.C., police officer.
Anne Arundel authorities charged Smith with two counts of negligent manslaughter with an automobile, criminal negligent manslaughter with a vehicle, reckless driving and negligent driving.
On Feb. 10, 11 days after entering two guilty pleas to negligent manslaughter, Smith was incarcerated.
According to a D.C. Metropolitan Police spokeswoman, after being jailed, Smith was placed on indefinite suspension from the force.
In imposing a sentence March 24, Judge Stacy W. McCormack sentenced Smith to 10 years in jail with all but nine months suspended for each count. The sentences will be served consecutively. Smith was also given five years of supervised probation.
In a press release, Anne Colt Leitless, Anne Arundel state’s attorney said, “The reckless manner in which the defendant was driving showed not only a lack of judgment, but a total disregard from human life. Had the defendant been driving even close to the speed limit, this tragedy could have been avoided.”
Prosecution of the case was handled by assistant state’s attorney Carolynn F. Grammas. Smith was represented by attorney Barrett F. Schultz.
Foster was the mother of a young daughter. Harris, who was known as “Big House” to his friends, was a football player and referee.