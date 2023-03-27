Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Building

Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Building in Annapolis.

 ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY GOVERNMENT PHOTO

The at-fault driver in a two-vehicle crash that killed two Northern High School graduates in May 2021 will spend 18 months in jail, an Anne Arundel County Circuit Court judge decided March 24.

Austin Kirk Smith, 27, of College Park was driving a Dodge Charger on Route 4 near Lower Pindell Road in Lothian during the early morning hours of May 27, 2021, when it struck a Chevrolet Equinox. The occupants of the Chevrolet — Nicholas Raymond Harris, 21, of Lothian and Leah Mae Foster, 23, of Chesapeake Beach — were both ejected from the vehicle and were killed. Harris and Foster were both graduates of Northern High School.


Twitter: @MartySoMdNews