A Calvert County grand jury has handed down a 10-count indictment, charging an off-duty sheriff’s deputy with, among other things, negligent manslaughter with an automobile, negligent homicide with an automobile while under the influence and homicide with a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol.
The charges against the defendant—Joseph Francis Migliaccio, 33, of Prince Frederick—stem from a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian Oct. 29 on Dares Beach Road. The late-afternoon incident claimed the life of Leah Christine Clark, 34, of Prince Frederick. Clark, a Northern High School graduate and mother of one, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Migliaccio, a deputy first class with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, was off-duty at the time of the incident.
Sheriff Mike Evans ( R ) told The Calvert Recorder that Migliaccio resigned from the agency Wednesday after he was served with the indictment.
“First and foremost, our prayers are with the family of Leah Clark,” said Evans.
The sheriff explained that Maryland State Police troopers who responded to the accident scene administered sobriety tests to Migliaccio. However, the sheriff’s office’s Criminal Investigations Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team conducted the subsequent investigation that led to the indictment. Detective William Rector and Cpl. Vladimir Bortchevsky respectively handled the lead in the investigation components.
“I have total faith in our deputies,” said Evans, who conceded the circumstances were somewhat difficult. “They had a job to do, and they did it well.”
A court docket summary indicated the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office and Maryland State’s Attorney Association will be handling the prosecution of the case.
