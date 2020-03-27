The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack and court records.
One charged after gun incident at marina
On March 20, Deputy Drew Durnbaugh responded to Breezy Point Marina in Chesapeake Beach for a firearms complaint. Calvert County Emergency Communications advised that a shot was fired from a vehicle in the marina.
While approaching the vehicle, Durnbaugh detected the odor of marijuana. The occupant, Raymond Francis Procopio Jr., 48, of Dunkirk, was removed and detained.
According to police, a search of the vehicle resulted in the location of a Browning Arms Medallion containing a spent shell casing in the chamber, as well as another live round on the passenger seat.
A search of the rear living area resulted in one Henry Repeating Arms model H004AB, one Mossberg 835, one Benelli Ethos 12gauge, and one Savage Arms 12gauge. Procopio was arrested and taken to the Calvert County Detention Center, where, according to court documents, he was charged with two counts of reckless endangerment.
A court docket summary stated Procopio was released on his own recognizance. A district court hearing on the charges is tentatively scheduled for April 22.
Man allegedly rips I.V. from child’s arm
A Lusby man was issued a criminal summons Monday on allegations he took an I.V. out of his hospitalized child’s arm in an attempt to get the boy to a Washington hospital.
Daniel Scott Thurman is facing reckless endangerment charges alleging he had become irate with MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital staff last week after X-rays of the boy’s broken bones had been completed, and “forcibly removed” the I.V. from the boy’s arm, walking him out with a dangling broken arm as hospital security unsuccessfully attempted to stop them, charging papers say.
Thurman and the boy were later stopped at the intersection of Three Notch Road and Hollywood Road on the way to Children’s National Medical Center in D.C., and the boy was taken back to the Leonardtown hospital with his mother, the documents say. Thurman was charged with reckless endangerment, neglect of a minor and second-degree assault.
Machete, marijuana lead to arrest
On March 9, Trooper Brendan White stopped a vehicle for traffic violations on Solomons Island Road in the area of Parran Road in St. Leonard. White detected burned marijuana inside the vehicle.
According to police reports, a probable cause search was conducted and yielded over 10 grams of marijuana, paraphernalia and an 18-inch black machete.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as Ramay Sewdas Bheemaswarroop, 53, of Lusby. Police took Bheemaswarroop into custody, transporting him to the county detention center. According to court documents, Bheemaswarroop was charged with carrying a concealed, dangerous weapon, controlled dangerous substance paraphernalia and CDS possession of marijuana over 10 grams. He was additionally cited for exceeding the maximum speed limit — 72 mph in a 55 mph zone.
Bheemaswarroop was released on his own recognizance and is awaiting a May 14 hearing on the charges in district court.
State troopers serve warrants
On March 13, Tfc. Natasha Rucker and Trooper Olsen conducted a routine traffic stop on 5th Street in North Beach due to a traffic violation. According to police, the troopers learned that the vehicle’s passenger — Erin Arlene Bennett, 30, of North Beach, had an active warrant through the MSP Prince Frederick. According to court records, Bennett had failed to appear for a district court hearing on March 9.
Bennett had been cited on Jan. 16 by Trooper Brandon Strong for displaying a suspended license and expired license plates during a traffic stop on northbound Route 2/4 at Hospital Road in Prince Frederick. Bennett was transported to the county detention center, where the warrant was served without incident.
According to court records, she was released on her own recognizance and faces an April 27 hearing in district court.
On March 15, Trooper Alvin Kelly and Tfc. Joseph Rutkoski went to a residence on Sixes Road in Prince Frederick and served a warrant to James Eric Reinoehl II, 36. On Jan. 20, Reinoehl was stopped on Route 2/4 at Pondswood Road in Huntingtown and charged with driving on a revoked license/permit. Reinhoehl failed to appear for a district court hearing on the charge Feb. 19.
According to police, Reinhoehl was taken to the county detention center and served the warrant without incident. Later he posted $2,000 bond and has a district court hearing scheduled for May 7.
Call Crime Solvers
Crime Solvers provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects.
Callers do not need to leave a name, only the information.
If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Information may also be submitted online through an anonymous form.
If the information involves an emergency or in-progress incident, call 911. The Crime Solvers telephone number is 410-535-2880.
