The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating an incident involving an all-terrain vehicle that occurred late Saturday afternoon on Ben Creek Road in the area of Williams Wharf Road in St. Leonard.
One of three men riding on the ATV was critically injured and the driver was arrested and charged with numerous traffic violations, including driving under the influence of alcohol.
According to a sheriff’s office press release, three men were riding on the Yamaha Bruin 350 four-wheeler when the driver, Thomas Edward Bahneman, 24, of Upper Marlboro, “failed to negotiate a left-hand curve in the roadway and the vehicle left the roadway and struck an embankment.”
Both passengers were thrown when the vehicle left the roadway. Rear cargo area passenger James Scott Mathesius, 22, of Prince Frederick “sustained minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene,” police stated.
The other passenger, Bryan James Holland, 20, of Port Republic, was riding in the front of the all-terrain vehicle’s handlebars.
“Holland sustained serious injuries, including head trauma and was unconscious,” the press release stated.
Holland was flown to Baltimore Shock Trauma by Maryland State Police Trooper 7.
On Monday, Capt. David Payne of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office said Holland was in stable condition.
In documents on file in district court, Dfc. Jeffrey Hardesty stated that he made contact with Bahneman following the incident.
“He had no shirt on, [and was] barefoot and covered in dry blood,” said Hardesty. “I immediately noticed the glassy red eyes and slow slurred speech. I asked Thomas [Bahneman] what happened and while speaking with him, I could smell the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath.”
Thomas advised that they were coming back from the water when he made a turn and his friend Bryan fell off the front of the four-wheeler.”
Bahneman was then asked to perform standardized field sobriety tests.
The tests included horizontal gaze nystagmus, walk and turn and one-leg stand.
Bahneman consented to a preliminary breath test, and blew a 0.225 blood alcohol level and was then arrested.
At the sheriff’s office, Bahneman consented to a chemical breath test.
Hardesty stated in court documents that Bahneman blew a 0.20 on Breath Alcohol Concentration test.
After obtaining a search warrant, deputies transported Bahneman to the Calvert Health Medical Center to have a chemical blood test administered.
Hardesty stated in court documents that after Bahneman was read his Miranda rights, he declined to speak with investigators about the accident.
He was then taken to the Calvert County Detention Center.
Bahneman was charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol per se, driving while impaired, negligent driving, reckless driving and failure to control speed on a highway to avoid a collision.
Bahneman was released Sunday after posting $10,000 bond.
A hearing on the charges Bahneman is facing is scheduled to be held Sept. 30.
