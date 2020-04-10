The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack and court records.
Calvert man arrested after alleged car chase
Officers reached triple-digit speeds early Saturday morning attempting to stop a Prince Frederick man allegedly evading the lawmen on Three Notch Road, according to charging papers filed by St. Mary’s Deputy Andrew Burgess.
While patroling southbound Three Notch Road in Lexington Park south of Mattapany Road, Burgess saw a red sedan cross the centerline nearly striking his marked vehicle and turned around to pursue the sedan, charging papers say, eventually having to drive at 100 mph with the vehicle “edging away,” and the vehicle allegedly struck the guide wire of an electric pole and a mailbox.
After losing the vehicle near St. James Church Road, additional deputies arrived and located Clinton Gantt, 43, in the woods.
Gantt was arrested and later released on Monday afternoon on pretrial supervision after being charged with obstructing and hindering, resisting arrest and numerous traffic charges.
One served, another cited at traffic stop
On April 1, Trooper Z. Brown responded to Village Center Drive in Lusby, for reports of a traffic complaint in that area. Brown located the vehicle and conducted a routine traffic stop. The driver, Jacob John Joseph Mishou, 28, of St. Leonard, and his passenger, Deandra Vonzell Claggett, 31, of Lusby, were positively identified.
According to Brown’s report, a wanted check revealed that Claggett had an active warrant through the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. Court documents revealed that Claggett has been charged with forgery of private documents — a charge that is a felony — possession of forged private documents, issuing false documents, theft $100 to under $1,500 and theft less than $100. Court records state the charges stem from a Feb. 1 incident.
A warrant for Claggett’s arrest was issued Feb. 16 and served at the traffic stop.
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and took custody of Claggett. Mishou was put through field sobriety on the scene.
Claggett posted $5,000 bond and is awaiting a June 11 district court hearing on the charges.
According to court documents, Mishou was cited for driving while impaired, driving while impaired by a controlled dangerous substance, failure to obey a traffic control device and negligent driving. Mishou has a June 17 hearing on the charges scheduled in district court.
Prince George’s man served warrant
On April 1, Tfc. Natasha Rucker responded to the MSP’s Prince Frederick barrack to make contact with Branden Jerome Allen, 37, of District Heights, who had an active warrant.
According to court records, in November 2018, Allen was cited by Trooper Aaron Fraser for driving while his license was suspended. Allen failed to appear at a district court hearing on the charge, and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.
Allen was transported from the barrack to the Calvert County Detention Center, where the warrant was served without incident. According to a court docket summary, Allen was released on his own recognizance, and a hearing on the 2018 charge is scheduled for June 1 in district court.
Liquor board chair announces new heroes program
On Wednesday, Calvert County Liquor Board Chairman Bob Arscott sent out a letter to all of the county’s liquor license-holders.
“We hope you’re coping with this devastating virus situation as best you can,” it read. “The liquor board can only imagine how difficult it must be and we would like to start something that hopefully will give you some financial help while at the same time supporting our local law enforcement, first responders and the medical heroes at CalvertHealth, all of whom are out there putting their lives on the line 24/7. “To that end, we would like to start the “Calvert’s Meals for Heroes” program, which is based on similar programs being done around the country. The idea is simple: citizens can call your establishments and order a minimum of $50 worth of meals to be delivered to the local law enforcement agency, first responder unit, or CalvertHealth department of your choice. Sheriff Evans has agreed that his deputies will be happy to provide delivery services.
“We are going to try and get the word out to Calvert County residents that they can help support your great restaurants and our local law enforcement, first responders, and medical personnel.
If you want to participate, please email our secretary Linda Tayman taymanl@comcast.net with your business name and phone number along with a menu of four meals/sandwiches being offered and the cost of each. We will promote it thorough as many social media and traditional media platforms as we can.”
To kick off this program, members and staff of the liquor board have agreed to donate some of their own funds.
Please feel free to contact us with any questions.”
Sheriff’s office unit serves warrants
