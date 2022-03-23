Now that the criminal trial of Joseph Francis Migliaccio has been concluded, the family of the woman who died after she was hit by a vehicle while walking along a Prince Frederick road in October 2019 now plans to file a suit in civil court.
Migliaccio was the at-fault driver in the crash. At the time, he was a deputy with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. After he was indicted nearly four months later on charges of vehicular manslaughter and homicide with a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol, he resigned from the sheriff’s office.
On March 18, following a three-day trial, a Calvert County jury acquitted him on all criminal charges.
Terry Butler, the fiance of Leah C. Clark, the woman who was struck and killed while walking along Dares Beach Road on Oct. 29, 2019, announced to a gathering of over 60 people Tuesday evening at the Calvert sheriff’s office in Prince Frederick that a civil law suit against the ex-deputy is pending.
Butler told Southern Maryland News that members of Clark’s family have been meeting with a local attorney regarding the planned legal action.
Earlier Tuesday, Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans (R) issued a statement about the verdict.
“In my opinion justice was not served,” wrote Evans. “I believe if the alcohol tests had not been suppressed by the judge, the results of this trial may have been different.”
Evans confirmed he went to the accident scene as the investigation was at its initial stages.
“At the scene, I requested the Maryland State Police to handle the possible criminal investigation (DUI) and they agreed to do so,” he stated. “The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office conducted the crash reconstruction investigation on the scene. In the future, in this type of incident, we will request Maryland State Police to conduct the entire investigation.”
At the brief rally held at the sheriff’s office, Evans distributed copies of his statement and fielded questions from the attendees.
“I am upset about this,” Evans affirmed.
The sheriff also asserted that during the investigation “no evidence was tampered with.”
He also stated that Migliaccio “was read his rights.”
Evans said a circuit court judge sustained a motion by defense attorneys to have blood alcohol test results declared inadmissible during the trial. He added he “wasn’t privy” to the information and conversations between attorneys and the Maryland State Police.
When asked if Migliaccio could be reinstated now that the trial is concluded, Evans declared, “not on my watch.”
Evans announced early last year he would not be seeking re-election in 2022.