The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack and court records.
Owings man charged with assault
An Owings man was charged with first-and second-degree assault after an incident that took place June 18. Documents filed by Charles County Sheriff’s Office’s Deputy Quigley stated that officers were dispatched shortly before 7 p.m. to a call for an aggressive driver swerving in and out of traffic, passing vehicles on the shoulder and brandishing a knife to other vehicles on Crain Highway in the area of Bel Alton. A traffic stop was initiated, and the driver was identified as Sidney Frank Wenk, 56.
Officers allegedly spotted open alcoholic beverage cans and a knife sticking out between the armrest and passenger seat. A victim was contacted who alleged that Wenk threatened him with a dark-colored, 3- to 4-inch blade by waving the knife at him through the passenger side window while cursing several times.
The victim alleged the incident started when he maneuvered around Wenk’s vehicle and honked his horn when Wenk became irate and began chasing him. After being transported to the Charles County Detention Center, Wenk allegedly became combative and non-compliant and had to be taken to the ground by correctional officers twice.
Wenk was released on his own recognizance on Monday and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 13.
RYAN VOLLAND
Charles man busted on drug charges
On June 19, Deputy Jermaine Mason and Dfc. Nicholas Barger responded to a motor vehicle crash near the Prince Frederick McDonald’s for the purpose of assisting in an information exchange. According to a sheriff’s office report, witnesses told the deputies they saw the driver of the striking vehicle “moving items around inside the vehicle and throwing items out the window into a handicap parking spot town towards the sign.” Barger reported that he located a broken glass container as well as three clear capsules containing a white, powdery substance suspected to be heroin in the handicap parking spot. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Kyle Dylan Dishner, 27, of Hughesville. After detecting the strong odor of suspected marijuana coming from Dishner’s vehicle, the deputies then conducted a search. The vehicle search yielded clear capsules containing suspected heroin, three cut straws containing suspected heroin residue, a torn plastic bag containing several smaller bags with suspected marijuana residue.
Deputies also located a plastic tube containing three more capsules of suspected heroin that was allegedly thrown by Dishner. He was arrested and taken to the Calvert County Detention Center. Dishner was charged with one count of controlled dangerous substance possession not marijuana. According to court records, Dishner was later released on his own recognizance and has a district court hearing on the charge scheduled for Oct. 23.
Baltimore woman found with CDS
On June 17, Tfc. Rutkowski responded to Boyds Turn Road in Owings for the report of disorderly conduct. Upon his arrival, Rutkowski reported he encountered a man and a woman who were walking down the street away from the house where the incident had allegedly taken place. The trooper took their names and conducted checks on them. The woman — identified as Priscilla Glee Brown, 38, of Baltimore — was shown to have an active warrant through the Maryland Transportation Authority for failure to appear to pay a fine, the MSP report stated. A search of Brown yielded a quantity of CDS. Brown was then taken to the county detention center. According to court records, Brown was charged with two counts each of CDS possession of marijuana over 10 grams and CDS possession of paraphernalia. She was later released on her own recognizance. Brown has a Sept. 9 district court hearing scheduled.
Graduation signs defaced
On June 18, Deputy Drew Durnbaugh responded to Matthew Drive and Hunting Creek Road for the report of damaged property.
The complainant advised that sometime between June 17 at 10:30 p.m. and June 18 at 6:30 a.m., someone spray-painted graduation signs placed in front of the neighborhood.
Trailer and mower taken
On June 19, Deputy Ian Keeley responded to Route 4 in Dunkirk for the report of a theft. The complainant told Keeley that sometime between June 9 and 11, someone stole a black tandem car trailer carrying an orange Kubota ZG23 zero turn lawn mower from the resident’s yard. The total value of the stolen property is $4,500.
Boat and trailer stolen
On June 19, Dfc. Robert Shrawder responded to Blair Road in Lusby for the report of a theft. The complainant told Shrawder that during the overnight hours of June 18 and 19, someone stole an 18-foot Seanymph boat and blue trailer from the residence. The value of the stolen property is $2,000.
Call Crime Solvers offer reward
Crime Solvers provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects. Callers do not need to leave a name, only the information. If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Information may also be submitted online through an anonymous form. If the information involves an emergency or in-progress incident, call 911.
The Crime Solvers telephone number is 410-535-2880.
MARTY MADDEN