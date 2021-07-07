A 38-year-old Owings man is incarcerated following an incident on Independence Day evening in which a man was stabbed outside a Chesapeake Beach convenience store. According to court documents, the incident was recorded on cell phone.
The suspect, Donte Terrell Jones, was identified at the scene by the victim’s fiancee, who also was the one who videoed the incident.
The victim, identified in court documents as Lawrence Booze III, sustained a deep laceration to his abdomen and a laceration to his left arm, shoulder and the left side of his chest. According to documents filed by Detective Nick Buckler, Booze was flown by Maryland State Police helicopter to Baltimore Shock Trauma. He was interviewed by a detective.
The charging papers do not provide Booze’s age or hometown.
According to Buckler, the victim’s fiancee told police the altercation started when Jones approached the couple’s vehicle parked outside the Fastop on Bayside Road and began talking to her. The two men began yelling at each other and other males in the parking lot attempted to separate them. Jones reportedly brandished a long, silver-bladed knife and subsequently lunged at Booze, seriously wounding him.
According to charging papers, Jones and two other men fled the area in a Dodge Charger. Investigators reported Jones later returned to the scene and was recognized by deputies from the video, which they had reviewed. Booze’s fiancee confirmed to police that he was the stabber.
Buckler stated Jones was placed in handcuffs. After being read his Miranda rights, he declined to make a statement.
Jones has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and using a dangerous weapon with the intent to injure.
Following four bail reviews, Jones remains in jail and is being held without bond.
A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for Aug. 4 in district court.
