An Owings man has been charged with stealing a motor vehicle and a credit card from a woman Nov. 12, police and court reports stated.
The accused is identified as Dexter Erwin Holland, 37. He was charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and theft $1,500 to under $25,000—both felonies—plus malicious destruction of property value $1,000, stealing another’s credit card and theft $100 to under $1,500.
According to a statement of probable cause filed by Dfc. Timothy Rzepkowski of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the victim’s Owings residence shortly before 9 a.m. The distraught woman told police she had exited her residence and “observed her black 2012 GMC Acadia missing from her driveway.” She had last seen her vehicle at approximately 3 p.m. the day before.
“I conducted a neighborhood canvass and attempted to locate video surveillance for surrounding neighbors,” Rzepkowski stated.
During the canvassing, the deputy was advised by agency communications that an anonymous caller who advised a black GMC Acadia “was on his front lawn.”
The vehicle was reportedly occupied by a man who appeared intoxicated.
“The anonymous citizen advised that the vehicle had a flat front tire,” Rzepkowski stated.
The vehicle was located on Joy Lee Court in Huntingtown and deputies confronted Holland and a local resident who had responded to the suspect’s request to help him replace the flat tire.
According to court documents, Cpl. Andrew Woodford “instructed Holland to lay on the ground” and placed him in handcuffs.
Police were able to verify that the vehicle did belong to the victim.
Deputy Nicholas Savick searched Holland and found a blue credit card belonging to the victim in the suspect’s black jean pocket.
Savick also detected the strong smell of alcohol on Holland’s breath.
At the scene of the apprehension, Rzepkowski read Holland his Miranda rights. “Holland began talking, so I took that as he wanted to speak without representation,” Rzepkowski stated in court documents. “Holland stated that the car was not stolen and that he bought the vehicle. When I confronted Holland with the facts to the case, he stated he wanted a lawyer. At this time, I stopped talking to him about the vehicle.”
Rzepkowski confirmed Holland’s identity using a Motor Vehicle Administration photo and “global search” by his tattoos.
The deputy “observed damage to the front driver side tire, damage to the driver-side front/rear quarter panel area and damage to the passenger side rear quarter panel area.
The estimated damage to the vehicle is $3,000. The victim told Rzepkowski that the vehicle had no damage prior to being taken from her driveway.
A witness told Savick he saw the suspect dump “numerous child items” in a yard near the area where Holland was apprehended.
Another witness said she saw the GMC Acadia travel down her driveway. When she came out of her house, and the driver saw her, “he quickly made a U-turn and exited her driveway.”
Police also interviewed the man who was helping Holland change the tire when they arrived.
“He stated that Holland came to his door and asked for help changing his tire,” Rzepkowski stated.
The man “advised that he could tell that Holland was either under the influence of alcohol or drugs.”
Through a routine warrant and license check, Rzepkowski learned Holland’s driver’s license is suspended “and also had an active warrant through Charles County for civil nonsupport.
“Communications also advised that Holland has a flag for known controlled dangerous substance use and also resisting law enforcement.”
After hearing an audio version of “DR-15 Advice of Rights,” Holland refused to submit to the alcohol concentration test. Due to his flags and other contributing circumstances, Rzepkowski said Holland was not given a standardized field sobriety test.
The various items Holland allegedly tossed out of the vehicle prior to his arrest total $1,399 in value.
The victim also told investigators that someone had attempted to use her missing credit card earlier that morning “but was denied.”
According to a court docket summary, Holland’s bond was set at $3,500.
Upon his release, Holland was ordered by the district court to not intimidate the victim.
A district court hearing on the charges Holland is facing has been scheduled for Dec. 27.
