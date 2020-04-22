Pair arrested and charged with attempted murder

Two Prince Frederick men are in police custody after being apprehended Saturday, one day after a shooting occurred near a residence on Serenity Court, police reported.
A press release from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office identified one of the suspects as Desmond Nicholas “Dez” Fitzgerald, 27.
A sheriff’s office social media post identified the other suspect as Paul Leroy Chew Sr., 52.
“This investigation is still very active,” Capt. David Payne of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office told The Calvert Recorder. “There may be additional arrests, depending on the investigation.”
According to the sheriff’s office press release, on Friday at approximately 2:21 p.m., deputies responded to Serenity Court “for a report of shots fired.
Deputies arriving on the scene observed a black Kia sport utility vehicle leaving the area with several bullet holes in the vehicle’s window.
Investigation revealed a group of individuals were at a nearby residence in the area when the shooting occurred.”
Investigators observed one of the individuals with a handgun.
He was identified as Fitzgerald.
Payne said no one was injured during the incident.
On Saturday morning, Fitzgerald was apprehended in St. Mary’s County. The apprehension occurred outside the Sheetz convenience store on Three Notch Road.
A lookout was posted for Chew later Saturday afternoon.
Police reported Chew was apprehended shortly after he was identified as a suspect.
According to court docket summaries, both Fitzgerald and Chew are being held without bond at the Calvert County Detention Center.
Bond reviews for both suspects were scheduled for Monday morning before a district court judge.
Both have been charged with one count each of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, firearm use in a felony/violent crime, loaded handgun on person and handgun on person.
Chew was additionally charged with one count of malicious destruction of property under $1,000.
Payne stated that the weapon believed to be used during the incident, “is still part of the investigation.”
As for a possible motive, Payne stated that the shooting was neither domestic nor drug-related.
Anyone with additional information regarding the incident that could possibly aid investigators is asked to contact Detective Sarah Jernigan at 410-535-1600, ext. 2772, or email at sarah.jernigan@calvertcountymd.gov.
Citizens may remain anonymous and use the “Submit a Tip” feature on the sheriff’s office’s new mobile app.
