Pair charged in shooting indicted

Two 19-year-old Lusby men who were arrested following an incident in which an 18-year-old woman was shot in the face have been indicted by a Calvert County grand jury.
The incident occurred Oct. 27 on Golden West Way in Chesapeake Ranch Estates. According to court documents, defendants Dru Michael Sultzaberger and John Michael Anderson Wood were served 11-count indictments on Dec. 16.
Both are charged with one count each of attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, firearm use in a felony/violent crime, possession of a firearm by a minor, illegal possession of ammunition, handgun on person, malicious destruction of property values at $1,000 plus and three counts each of reckless endangerment.
According to Law Center, “Maryland generally prohibits any person under age 21 from possessing any ‘regulated firearm’ — handgun or assault weapon.” Hence, the counts of possession of a firearm by a minor were included in the indictments.
Police reported that the victim was sitting inside a vehicle that was parked on Golden West Way at around 3 a.m. There were two other people inside the Dodge Stratus when it was approached by two males. The male who was driving the Dodge told Detective Edward Yates that minutes before the two males approached the Dodge, a “light-colored Hyundai passenger car” drove past it. The Hyundai’s lights were turned off as the vehicle was driven down a dead end.
Approaching the Dodge, “at least one of these suspects produced a handgun and began firing rounds into [the] vehicle,” Yates stated in court records, per the victim’s accounts. The driver told investigators he ducked and drove away from the area. After noticing the victim was bleeding considerably, the other two vehicle occupants called police from a friend’s residence.
During a district court hearing held in November, Yates testified that following the incident, the victim was able to identify a man she believed was named “Dru” as one of the gunmen.
All three occupants of the Dodge, as well as Sultzberger and Wood, were at a party in Prince Frederick prior to the incident.
According to court documents, sheriff’s office Detective Josh Buck interviewed the victim’s brother, who admitted he was also at the party and had “a verbal confrontation with Dru.” Accounts from witnesses cited in court documents confirmed this.
The victim’s brother and other witnesses confirmed Sultzberger was carrying a gun at the Prince Frederick party, and the defendant fired it once in the air.
Another witness at the party told police “he was aware the altercation was taking place,” and confirmed Sultzberger was at the party,” Yates stated in court documents. That witness also told investigators, “a single gunshot was fired in the area where the altercation was taking place.”
An investigation conducted at the site of the shooting by Crime Scene Technician Kelcey Ward “identified 11 discharged shell casings on the roadway between 1009 and 1010 Golden West Way,” Yates stated in court documents. “Ward recovered six spent brass 9mm casings with a rectangular impression from a firing pin. The other casings recovered can be described as five spent .40 caliber shell casings with a rectangular impression on the firing pin. She [Ward] knows from her training and experience that this type of impression is commonly made on ammunition from Glock firing pins.”
Hours after the shooting incident, Sultzaberger was arrested without incident after being observed carrying a duffle into a wooded area near his home. Yates stated a search of the duffle bag yielded two loaded Glocks.
During an interview at the sheriff’s office, Sultzaberger “confessed to bringing the Glock 9mm to the party,” said Yates, adding that the defendant also admitted to firing the weapon “in order to protect himself,” because “he felt threatened.”
Wood was apprehended during a traffic stop. During an interview at the sheriff’s office, “he admitted to shooting at the vehicle with a .40 caliber Glock.”
During interviews after their arrests and through their attorneys at the November hearing, Sultzaberger and Woods have maintained they didn’t believe anyone was in the vehicle they riddled with bullets.
At the district court hearing, Sultzaberger’s attorney, John McKenna, told Judge Michelle Saunders that at the time of the shooting incident, there were no lights on inside the vehicle.
Both McKenna and Frederick A. Lester Jr., who represented Wood at the hearing, requested that the charges of attempted first-degree murder against their clients be dropped.
One week after the incident, the 18-year-old shooting victim started a GoFundMe page, seeking donations to help pay her high medical and dental bills.
The case could go to trial in May. Calvert County Interim State’s Attorney Jennifer Morton (R) is prosecuting the case.
Court records also revealed that Sultzaberger was also indicted on drug charges. The Dec. 16 eight-count indictment includes two counts of controlled dangerous possession with intent to distribute and two weapons charges.
The drug charges stem from an incident that also allegedly occurred Oct. 27.
