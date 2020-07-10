The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack and court records.
Pair faces drug, paraphernalia charges
On June 22, Dfc. Troy Holt conducted a traffic stop on East Chesapeake Beach Road at Bayfront Park. The driver was identified as Karl Frederick Kistler, 56, of Glyndon, and the passenger was identified as Jennifer Leigh Monahan, 37, also of Glyndon. In his report, Holt stated that he observed “open sores on Monahan’s arm, and she began to nod off while speaking.” Kistler and Monahan exited the vehicle, and a search was conducted by police.
The sheriff’s office report stated the search yielded two cut straws containing a white, powdery residue suspected to be heroin and a small plastic bag containing 10 vials of a white, powdery substance suspected to be heroin. Additional items located included a kit containing eight syringes, 25 glass smoking devices, three filters and 35 capsules containing a white, powdery substance suspected to be heroin. Holt arrested Kistler and Monahan and transported both to the Calvert County Detention Center. Both were charged with one count each of controlled dangerous substance possession not marijuana and CDS possession of paraphernalia. According to court records, Kistler was released on his own recognizance. On June 23, Monahan posted $5,000 bond and was released. Both have district court hearings on the charges scheduled for Oct. 16.
Indicted man served warrant
On June 23, Tfc. Joseph Rutkowski went to the county detention center and made contact with Kelvin Leon Thomas, 52, of Lexington Park. Court records show Thomas was indicted June 16 on five counts — kidnapping, kidnapping a child under 16, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and committing a crime of violence with a minor present. According to the court summary, the incident occurred Jan. 25 and was investigated by Tfc. Natasha Rucker of the Prince Frederick barrack.
Rutkowski served two warrants to Thomas without incident. A bail review was held the following day in circuit court, and Thomas was ordered to be held without bond.
Concealed knife leads to weapon charge
On June 26, Trooper Alvin Kelly conducted a traffic stop on Route 4 in Lusby. While speaking with the driver — identified as Kevil C. Gregory, 39, of St. Leonard — Kelly reported that he noticed a large, fixed-blade knife that was within the driver’s reach. Gregory was arrested and taken to the county detention center, where he was charged with dangerous weapon concealment. Gregory was later released on $1,000 bond. A district court hearing on the charge is to be held Oct. 26.
Delivery-related thefts reported
On June 24, Dfc. Peter Aurich responded to Stayman Court in Dunkirk for the report of a theft. The complainant told Aurich that the previous day someone stole a package containing a $700 water slide that was delivered to the residence.
On Jun 24, Sgt. Michael Naecker responded to a home on Scaggs Road in Owings for the report of a theft. The complainant told Naecker someone stole a card containing money that was to be delivered to the residence.
On June 24, Deputy Samuel Grierson responded to Shamrock Court in Lusby for the report of a theft. The complainant told Grierson that on June 5, someone stole a package containing a prescription medication that was delivered to the residence.
On June 24, Deputy Ryan Gough responded to Sequoia Way in Prince Frederick for the report of a theft. The complainant told Gough that on June 20 between 3 and 7 p.m., someone stole two men’s wedding bands from an Amazon package that was delivered to the residence.
Lumber thief is at large
On June 24, Deputy Jermaine Mason responded to the Battle Creek Cypress Swamp in Prince Frederick for a theft report. The complainant told Mason that sometime between 4:30 p.m. June 23 and 7:45 a.m. June 24, someone cut the lock on the front gate and stole a bundle of lumber valued at $500.
Crime Solvers offer rewards
Crime Solvers provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects. Callers do not need to leave a name, only the information. If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Information may also be submitted online through an anonymous form. If the information involves an emergency or in-progress incident, call 911. The Crime Solvers telephone number is 410-535-2880.
Sheriff’s office unit serves warrants
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit is responsible for the service of criminal and child support warrants as well as criminal summonses issued by the courts. They are also responsible for coordinating extraditions of suspects out of state. Visit the Warrant Unit’s Facebook page to view photographs of suspects at-large at www.facebook.com/pg/CalvertCountySheriffsOfficeWarrantUnit/
MARTY MADDEN