The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack and court records.
Pair faces charges, including assault on officer
On Dec. 7, Deputy Nick Buckler conducted a traffic stop at Tyler’s Tackle Shop on Bayside Road in Chesapeake Beach. Upon making contact with the driver, Jordan Rebecca Johnson, 20, of Washington, DC, and the passenger, Mikhi Jackson,19, of Brandywine, Buckler detected the strong odor of raw marijuana in the vehicle. Both Johnson and Jackson refused multiple commands from deputies to exit the vehicle, and after briefly resisting and shutting Buckler’s arm in the window, Johnson and Jackson were detained. According to police, a search of the vehicle was conducted and yielded a pill bottle with Johnson’s name containing a small black plastic bag of suspected marijuana. Johnson and Jackson were arrested and taken to the Calvert County jail, where Johnson was charged with failure to obey a reasonable and lawful order, resisting/interfering with an arrest and second-degree assault to a law enforcement officer. The latter charge is a felony. Jackson was charged with failure to obey a reasonable and lawful order. According to court records, both Johnson and Jackson were released on their own recognizance and both have hearings Jan. 22.
Man facing burglary charges
On Dec. 6, Deputy Nicholas Buckler responded to East Chesapeake Beach Road in Chesapeake Beach for the report of a burglary.
Upon arrival, deputies observed glass on a rear door was broken and located Richard S. McGrath, 48, of Chesapeake Beach, hiding in the upstairs of the residence.
McGrath was arrested and taken to the Calvert County detention center where he was charged with fourth-degree burglary.
According to the court records, McGrath was later released on his own recognizance. He has a district court hearing scheduled for Jan. 6.
Woman facing drug charges after stop
On Nov. 25, Deputy Timothy Rzepkowski conducted a traffic stop on North Solomons Island Road at Walnut Creek Road in Huntingtown. Upon making contact with the driver, Crystal Kay Sweeney, 38, of Huntingtown, Rzepkowski was advised by Calvert County Emergency Communications that Sweeney had an active warrant through Anne Arundel County. According to court records, Sweeney was wanted in Anne Arundel of charges of violation of a protective order, harass course of conduct and trespassing on private property. Sweeney was arrested and taken to the county detention center where she was asked if she had any drugs on her person, Sweeney advised she did not have drugs. A search of Sweeney upon entering the detention center revealed a clear plastic bag containing suspected marijuana, as well as a brown plastic bag containing two suspected amphetamine and dextroamphetamine pills. Sweeney was charged with controlled dangerous substance possession not marijuana and possession of contraband in a place of confinement. A court docket summary stated Sweeney was released in Calvert on her own recognizance on Nov. 27. A court docket summary stated that Sweeney was released from the custody of Anne Arundel authorities after posting $5,000 bond. A hearing on the drug charges will be held in district court in Calvert County on Jan. 2. A hearing on the charges Sweeney is facing in Anne Arundel is scheduled for Feb. 21 in Annapolis Criminal Court.
Theft and vandalism at vineyard
On Dec. 5, Deputy James Sturdivant responded to Running Hare Vineyard in Prince Frederick for the report of a burglary. The complainant advised that sometime between 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 4 and 6 a.m. on Dec. 5 someone broke the glass of an interior door in one of the barns and stole money as well as a camouflage Cabela’s jacket. The value of the stolen property is $765. The value of the damaged property is $250.
Gunman damages house
On Dec. 2, Deputy Nicholas Barger responded to Tall Pine Trail in Lusby for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised that someone had put small bullet holes through the screens and outside window panes in the windows at the back of their residence. It appears the BBs were shot from the direction of Catalina Road. The value of the damaged property is $900.
Vandalisms occur at and near schools
On Dec. 3, Deputy Marshall Trigg was notified of graffiti at Patuxent High School in Lusby. The complainant advised that the graffiti was written on the stalls and the walls of a third-floor boy’s bathroom. The value of the damaged property is $50.
On Dec. 4, Deputy William Beisel was notified of damaged property on North Flynt Hill Road in Owings. The complainant advised that someone had damaged the passenger side mirror on their vehicle while it was parked across the street from Northern High School. The value of the damaged property is $500.
Unknown person damages boat’s Christmas lights
On December 5, 2019, Deputy Burggraff responded to the Charter boat dock in Dowell for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised that sometime between 7 p.m. on Dec. 4 and 11 a.m. on Dec. 5, an unknown suspect(s) damaged Christmas lights that were installed on their boat. The value of the damaged property is $200.
Sheriff’s unit serves warrants
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit is responsible for the service of criminal and child support warrants as well as criminal summonses issued by the courts. They are also responsible for coordinating extraditions of suspects out of state. Visit the Warrant Unit’s Facebook page to view photographs of suspects at large at www.facebook.com/pg/CalvertCountySheriffsOfficeWarrantUnit/.
Crime Solvers offers cash reward for tips
Crime Solvers provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects. Callers do not need to leave a name, only the information. If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Information may also be submitted online through an anonymous form. If the information involves an emergency or in-progress incident, call 911. The Crime Solvers telephone number is 410-535-2880.
Crews from the Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the scene of a motor vehicle crash late Monday morning at Route 4 and Route 260. According to Company 5 spokesman Jonathan Riffe, arriving crews found a single vehicle overturned. An injured motorist had been removed from the wreckage by a bystander prior to fire department arrival. Riffe reported that the unidentified motorist “suffered severe facial trauma. Due to inclement weather, aviation wasn’t available.” Instead, Ambulance 58 ground transported the motorist.
MARTY MADDEN