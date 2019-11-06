A man and a woman charged in connection with a robbery and assault that occurred in mid-September were indicted late last month by a Calvert County grand jury, court documents reported.
The pair is identified as Cordell Tyron Sollers, 34, of Lusby, and Kristen Marie Hoover, 24, of Woodbridge, Va.
According to an application for a statement of charges filed by Deputy Howard Anderson of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, during the early morning hours of Sept. 15, he responded to a residence on Lakeview Drive after authorities reported a 911 hangup. Anderson stated he met with the victim, “who advised he was assaulted by two individuals over cigarettes.”
The deputy stated he saw “blood splattered on the kitchen door leading to the garage as well as on the floor of the kitchen.” The victim also had blood on his pants and arms, and his left eye and nose were “very swollen.”
According to Anderson, the victim identified Sollers and Hoover as the two who assaulted him.
The victim told the deputy that the physical assault was the result of his refusal to lend Hoover $80 to buy marijuana. It escalated after Hoover removed a pack of cigarettes from the victim’s Jeep Wrangler that was parked in the driveway. What started as a verbal argument then became an attack on the victim and continued when the victim ran back into his house and Sollers and Hoover allegedly followed him inside. The victim told investigators that Sollers and Hoover “were kicking him and that Hoover bit him on his right arm.” The pair allegedly tried to grab the victim’s cellphone “to get access to [the victim’s] cash app so they could get money from him.”
The victim told police that he got his work cellphone and called 911. The victim stated “once Sollers and Hoover noticed he was on the phone with 911 that they ran out of the residence and left the area.”
Local emergency medical service personnel aided the victim at the scene, and he was subsequently transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital by ambulance. Police took pictures of the victim’s injuries and additionally recorded their interview with him on body camera.
According to docket summaries, warrants for the arrests of Sollers and Hoover were issued Sept. 20 and served five days later. Both were ordered to be held without bond. After circuit court bond reviews on Oct. 28, Sollers remained on no bond status while Hoover’s bond was set at $25,000.
The six-count indictment handed down against Sollers charges him with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, robbery, home invasion, first-degree burglary and third-degree burglary. Hoover was indicted for first-degree assault, second-degree assault, robbery, and rogue and vagabond. Five of the six counts against Sollers, and two of the four against Hoover, are felonies.
According to court documents, Sollers is being represented by public defender George Dent Lynch III.
The case, which is being prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Benjamin G. Gabriel, could go to trial in early March.
