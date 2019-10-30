The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack and court records.
Pair is indicted on burglary charges
Last week, a Calvert County grand jury handed down five-count indictments against two Baltimore County who were charged in September with burglarizing a storage building at a residence on Skyview Drive in Lusby.
According to a Calvert County Sheriff’s Office report, on Sept. 2, Deputy Jermaine Mason conducted a traffic stop on a truck at Chips Transport in Huntingtown. The three occupants were asked to step out of the vehicle. According to police, the search yielded rubber gloves, black face masks, two BB guns, a headlamp and an Echo leaf blower. The occupants told the deputies that the equipment was for work, but they could not provide an employer’s name. According tyo a police report one of the occupants, Tyler Albert Richardson, 18, of Halethorpe was “uncooperative and refused to give any of his information.” Richardson was arrested and taken to the Calvert County jail, where he was charged with obstructing and hindering an investigation.
In documents on file in district court, Deputy Nick Buckler stated the stories given to deputies during the traffic stop “did not match up.”
Earlier that day, a Lusby resident called the sheriff’s office to report a burglary. The complainant told police someone broke into his shed and stole four extension cords, a tool bag containing multiple tools, a table saw, a drill, a Sawzall and a 5-gallon gas can.
According to a police report, Detective Edward Yates called the driver of the vehicle from the traffic stop — identified in court documents as Michael Lewis Tipton, 19, of Halethorpe — and asked him to come to the sheriff’s office. “Tipton showed up in the same truck from the traffic stop with all the items listed, as well as the Echo leaf blower, in plain view in the bed of the truck. Tipton was arrested, taken to the county jail and charged.
According to court documents, Richardson, who is employed as a warehouse worker in Howard County, posted $1,500 bond. Tipton posted a $500 bond.
The female occupant of the truck provided deputies with a statement that was recorded on camera.
She was not charged and according to court documents, was released to her parents’ custody.
Tipton’s indictment charges him with second-degree general burglary — a felony — two counts of fourth-degree burglary storage, conspiracy to commit second-degree burglary and theft $100 to under $1,500.
Richardson’s indictment charges him with second-degree general burglary, conspiracy to commit second-degree burglary, fourth-degree burglary storage, fourth-degree burglary tools and theft $100 to $1,500.
According to a docket summary, at this time, neither Richardson nor Tipton has hired a lawyer.
The cases against Richardson and Tipton will be prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Benjamin G. Lerner.
MARTY MADDEN