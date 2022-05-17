As police in Calvert County continue to investigate a shooting incident that occurred late Wednesday, May 11, in Prince Frederick, one of the passengers from a vehicle who were shot at is facing drug and weapons charges, according to court documents.
According to charging papers, the vehicle involved in the incident on Orwell Court in Prince Frederick was a 2008 Lexus that was driven by Justus Kyree Clark, 19, of Waldorf.
An unidentified male was shot in the abdomen and later flown to Capital Regional Hospital.
The wounded man, Clark and Jacobi Lamont Smith, 19, of Waldorf were fired at when they got out of the Lexus, according to police reports. When the victim yelled, “I’m hit, I’m hit,” Clark allegedly drove off in the Lexus, which struck multiple parked vehicles and overturned.
Maryland State Police troopers investigating the incident searched the Lexus and discovered several clear plastic bags of marijuana. When interviewed by police, Smith said the marijuana was “planted” in the vehicle and he “did not know how it got there,” Trooper S. Maldonado stated in court documents.
Investigators located a Polymer 80 style handgun next to a dumpster near the place the Lexus had been parked.
“Smith stated he was scared and tossed the handgun,” Maldonado wrote in charging papers. “The handgun did have a spent casing in the chamber followed by four live rounds in the magazine. Smith is under 21 years of age and is prohibited from being in possession of a handgun at this time.”
Smith is charged with 10 weapons-related violations, including drug distribution with a firearm. He is also charged with drug possession with intent to distribute. Smith is being held in lieu of $25,000 bond. A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for June 8.
Both Smith and Clark were treated for injuries at CalvertHealth Medical Center in Prince Frederick.
No charges have been filed against Clark. Smith and Clark told Maldonado they were in the Prince Frederick/Yardley Drive area to look for a house to rent.
The suspected gunman remains at large.
“According to witnesses, there was a Black male subject seen running from the area,” Maldonado stated in court documents. “Witnesses described the subject as wearing all black. Other witnesses advised there was a Black male wearing a gray shirt and gray shorts knocking on a door at Yardley Drive. This residence did have a [video recording] doorbell.”
Anyone with information on the gunman is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack at 410-535-1400.