Calvert County authorities have charged a Pennsylvania man with two counts of first-degree assault following an incident on May 1 in which a woman was “clipped” by a moving motor vehicle and almost run over. The incidents occurred in St. Leonard during the evening.
In documents on file in district court, Calvert sheriff's office Deputy Andrew Ostazeski stated he was sent to the Route 2/4—St. Leonard Road area after the victim called 911 and reported the incident.
The victim “stated she was walking and the vehicle swerved to strike her,” Ostazeski reported. The victim “then ran and hid behind behind a woodpile as the vehicle drove northbound and southbound on St. Leonard Road.”
In a written statement, the victim claimed she was walking in the area “when a man stopped and asked if she needed a ride,” Ostazeski reported. The woman refused the ride offer and kept walking after the vehicle drove away.
She alleged she was clipped on her left side by a vehicle while walking around a sharp turn on St. Leonard Road. That same vehicle, according to the victim, drove off and returned twice. The driver of the vehicle drove off the road and revved the engine, according to charging papers.
“She backed up farther off the road and up a small hill,” Ostazeski stated. The vehicle began to drive up toward her, according to the victim’s statement. It was then she ran into the parking lot of a nearby farmers market and hid.
Ostazeski said the victim was able to provide a partial license plate number.
While searching for the vehicle involved in the incident, the deputy encountered two motorists who stated they witnessed the incident.
A vehicle matching the description of the one involved in the alleged incident was located near Windmill Drive. Ostazeski located a man in a nearby wooded area. He was identified as Jeffrey Scott Osborne, 50.
In charging papers, Ostazeski reported that Osborne appeared to be intoxicated. He told the deputy that he wasn’t from the area, had been at a bar in Solomons earlier and was returning to Prince Frederick.
According to court documents, the victim was driven by other deputies to the area where Osborne’s red Jeep was parked and confirmed that was the vehicle that struck her.
Ostazeski stated another deputy examined Osborne’s Jeep and found, “the passenger’s side mirror was folded in and the mirror was falling out of the holder. There were also scratches and scuff marks the length of the passenger’s side of the vehicle.”
After waiving his right to remain silent, Osborne told Ostazeski he had no knowledge of the incident involving his vehicle.
The deputy administered field sobriety tests to Osborne along with a preliminary breath test. The alleged result was a breath alcohol concentration of 0.105. Osborne was then arrested.
Osborne refused to submit to an evidentiary breath test and was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center.
According to court documents, after being checked by an ambulance crew, the victim refused any additional medical treatment.
After a district court hearing on Monday, Osborne, who records show is a carpenter and a resident of Kemblesville, Pa., was released after posting $5,000 bond.
He was additionally charged with one count of second-degree assault. No traffic citations were issued related to the incident.
Court records show a preliminary hearing on the charges Osborne is facing will be held on June 1 in district court.