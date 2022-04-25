A Pennsylvania man accused of clipping a female pedestrian while driving a Jeep in St. Leonard last May has entered an Alford plea in Calvert County Circuit Court.
Jeffrey S. Osborne, 50, of Kemblesville, Pa., entered the plea to a single count of attempted second-degree murder on Wednesday, April 20. An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, but an acknowledgment that prosecutors have evidence to support a charge.
Investigating officer Deputy Andrew Ostazeski wrote in charging papers that he responded to an emergency call made by the woman who was hit on May 1 last year. She told the deputy she had been walking in the area of Route 2/4 and St. Leonard Road “when a man stopped and asked if she needed a ride,” court documents stated. The woman refused the ride offer and kept walking after the vehicle drove away.
The victim told police she was clipped on her left side by a vehicle while walking around a sharp turn on St. Leonard Road. She alleged the same vehicle drove off and returned twice. The driver drove the Jeep off the road and revved the engine. When the vehicle began heading for her she ran into the parking lot of a nearby farmers market and hid.
According to Ostazeski, the woman was able to provide investigators with a partial license plate number. The deputy reported in charging papers that two motorists told police they witnessed the incident.
After locating Osborne and his vehicle on Windmill Drive, an examination of his Jeep showed the passenger’s side mirror was folded in and was falling out of its holder.
“There were also scratched and scuff marks the length of the passenger’s side of the vehicle,” Ostazeski stated.
A preliminary breath test showed Osborne had a breath alcohol concentration of 0.105.
The woman refused medical treatment after being checked by an ambulance crew.
After being charged with first-degree assault, Osborne was released on $5,000 bond.
Following a grand jury review last June, a five-count indictment — which included attempted murder charges — was served to Osborne.
Judge Mark Chandlee set sentencing for May 27.
The case is being prosecuted by Christopher J. Monte, assistant state’s attorney. Osborne was represented at the plea hearing by George D, Lynch III of the public defender’s office.