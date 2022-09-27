Jeffrey Scott Osborne

 CALVERT COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE PHOTO

A 51-year-old Pennsylvania man who allegedly tried to run down a female pedestrian after she refused a ride from him was sentenced Monday to 13 years in prison by a Calvert County Circuit Court judge.

The incident occurred in May 2021 on St. Leonard Road.

