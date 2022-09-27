A 51-year-old Pennsylvania man who allegedly tried to run down a female pedestrian after she refused a ride from him was sentenced Monday to 13 years in prison by a Calvert County Circuit Court judge.
The incident occurred in May 2021 on St. Leonard Road.
The defendant, Jeffrey Scott Osborne of Kemblesville, Pa., entered an Alford plea to a single county of attempted second-degree murder back in April. An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, but an acknowledgment that prosecutors have evidence to support a charge.
The investigating officer, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Andrew Ostazeski, stated in court papers that local dispatchers received a 911 call from a woman who claimed she was walking along St. Leonard Road “when a man stopped and asked if she needed a ride.”
The woman refused and kept walking. The vehicle then drove away but allegedly returned and while the woman was walking around a sharp turn she was clipped on her left side. She alleged the same vehicle returned twice and the driver drove the vehicle off the road.
The driver then revved the engine. The woman told investigators when the vehicle began heading toward her, she ran into the parking lot of a nearby farmers market and hid.
The woman was later checked by an ambulance crew but refused any additional treatment.
Ostazeski stated in court documents the woman was able to provide police with a partial license plate number, adding that two motorists said they witnessed the incident.
Osborne’s vehicle, a Jeep, was located a short time later near Windmill Drive. Osborne was found in a nearby wooded area.
As a result of an examination of the Jeep by a deputy, it was discovered “the passenger’s side mirror was folded and the mirror was falling our of the holder,” Ostazeski stated in court documents. “There were also scratched and scuff marks the length of the passenger’s side of the vehicle.”
Initially, Osborne told police he had no knowledge of the incident involving the vehicle, adding that he wasn’t from the area, had been at a bar in Solomons earlier and was returning to Prince Frederick. He was administered a preliminary breath test with an alleged breath alcohol concentration of 0.105. After initially being charged with first-degree assault, Osborne posted $5,000 bond and was released.
A grand jury indictment handed down the following month included counts for first- and second-degree attempted murder.
On Monday, Judge Mark Chandlee sentenced Osborne to 30 years, suspending all but 13 years to be served in a state corrections facility. Osborne, who was incarcerated after entering the Alford plea, is being given credit for 167 days served behind bars. Due to the nature of the crime, Osborne must serve at least half of his sentence before he may be released.
The judge added Osborne is to have no contact with the victim and may not mention the case on social media.
Prosecution of the case was handled by Christopher J. Monte of the state's attorney's office. Osborne was represented by attorney George Dent Lynch III.