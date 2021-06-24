A Pennsylvania man who is alleged to have clipped a female pedestrian with his moving Jeep this past May has had charges filed against him upgraded by a Calvert County grand jury.
On Monday, the local jurors handed down a six-count indictment against Jeffrey Scott Osborne, 51, of Kemblesville, Pa. The most serious charges are attempted first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. Also part of the indictment are two assault charges and a citation for driving while intoxicated.
In court documents, the investigating officer, Deputy Andrew Ostazeski stated that on May 1 he was dispatched to the Route 2/4 and St. Leonard Road area after a 911 call was received. Ostazeski spoke with the woman who made the emergency call.
“[She] stated she was walking and the vehicle swerved to strike her,” Ostazeski stated.
In a written statement, the victim claimed she was walking in the area “when a man stopped and asked if she needed a ride,” Ostazeski reported. The woman refused the ride offer and kept walking after the vehicle drove away.
The woman told police she was clipped on her left side by a vehicle while walking around a sharp turn on St. Leonard. She alleged the same vehicle drove off and returned twice, the driver drove the vehicle off the road and revved the engine.
When the vehicle began heading toward her, the woman said she ran into the parking lot of a nearby farmers market and hid.
Ostazeski said the woman was able to provide police with a partial license plate number.
The deputy stated in court papers that two motorists said they witnessed the incident.
Osborne’s vehicle was located near Windmill Drive and he was found in an adjacent wooded area.
Ostazeski stated another deputy examined Osborne’s Jeep and found “the passenger’s side mirror was folded in and the mirror was falling out of the holder. There were also scratches and scuff marks the length of the passenger’s side of the vehicle.”
After waving his right to remain silent, Osborne told the deputy he had no knowledge of the incident involving his vehicle. The defendant stated he wasn’t from the area, had been at a bar in Solomons earlier and was returning to Prince Frederick.
The alleged result of a preliminary breath test Ostazeski administered to Osborne was a breath alcohol concentration of 0.105. Osborne was then arrested. Initially he was charged with first-degree assault.
The victim was checked by an ambulance crew but refused any additional medical treatment.
Osborne was subsequently released on $5,000 bond.
A preliminary hearing on the incident was held in district court June 1 and the case was forwarded to circuit court.
A court summons was issued for Osborne on Tuesday. At press time an initial circuit court appearance for Osborne had not been determined.
