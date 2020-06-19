PG man busted for marijuana possession

The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack and court records.
PG man charged for marijuana possession
On Sunday, Deputy Herschel Wilder made a traffic stop on North Solomons Island Road at Traditional Way in Prince Frederick. According to Wilder’s report, he contacted the driver of the vehicle and detected the smell of marijuana in the vehicle. The driver — identified as Sigbee Dexter Riley, 51, of Suitland, and a passenger exited the vehicle, and a search was conducted by Wilder. The search yielded two small marijuana cigarettes, a pint-sized mason jar containing suspected marijuana with five small plastic bags and a small glass container with suspected marijuana wax/oil inside. Riley was arrested and charged with controlled dangerous substance possession of marijuana over 10 grams. He was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center. Court records show Riley was released on his own recognizance and has a district court hearing on the charge scheduled for Oct. 27.
Theft occurred outside store
On June 6, Dfc. Bruce Sampson met with a complainant at the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, who was reporting a theft. The complainant advised that between 7 and 8 p.m. on June 5, someone stole the handicap parking placard from their vehicle while parked at Walmart in Prince Frederick. The value of the stolen property is unknown.
Theft occurred inside store
On June 10, Dfc. Peter Aurich responded to Walmart in Dunkirk for the report of a theft. The complainant told Aurich that someone found a wallet (belonging to the complainant) that was left in the store’s bathroom. After retrieving the wallet, the complainant saw that someone had stolen two debit cards, a credit card and currency.
Facebook frauds under investigation
Calvert County Sheriff’s deputies are currently investigating reported fraudulent Facebook advertisements where victims are scammed out of online purchases. Between May 26 and 28, deputies have responded to three separate reports of fraud/false advertisement of a boat, a sport utility vehicle and an all-terrain vehicle, ranging from $1,600 to $2,800. In each case, the investigation revealed the victim inquires about an item for sale on Facebook, and the suspect responds by saying they want to use eBay services for the transactions through the purchase of eBay cards. In two of the cases, the seller advises they are selling for a relative, and the transaction is time-sensitive. Once the purchase of eBay cards is made, the post is removed, contact numbers and emails are blocked, and no record of transactions are found.
Citizens are advised to avoid being the victim of these scams and use caution when making online purchases through Facebook. These incidents remain under investigation.
Anyone with information in regard to these cases or similar incidents are asked to call the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at 410-535-2800 or use the “Submit a Tip” feature on the sheriff’s office mobile app.
Sheriff’s unit serves warrants
