PG man charged with dangerous weapon concealment

The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack and court records.
P.G. man charged with weapon concealment
On June 20, Trooper Brendan White conducted a traffic stop on a 2014 Chevrolet in the area of Route 4 and Chaney Road in Dunkirk. The driver — identified as Shawn Maurice Deneal Jr., 27, of Bowie — was found to be in possession of brass knuckles, which were being concealed in his rear pocket. According to the MSP report, White then put Deneal through field sobriety tests. In addition to being charged with dangerous weapon concealment, Deneal was cited for driving while impaired by a controlled dangerous substance. Court records show Deneal was cited for willfully driving at a slow speed and impeding normal and reasonable traffic movement, negligent driving and driving on a suspended license. Deneal was transported to the MSP’s Prince Frederick and then the Calvert County Detention Center, where he was charged. According to court records, Deneal posted $5,000 bond on June 21 and has a hearing on the charges scheduled for July 30.
Drug charge warrant served
On June 17, Trooper Z. Brown responded to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office in reference to someone turning themselves in for an active warrant. Upon arriving at the sheriff’s office, Brown met Christopher Squire Kosmos, 25, of Lothian.
Court records showed Kosmos was charged with CDS possession with intent to distribute narcotics and CDS possession not marijuana. He was released after posting $2,500 bond on June 16. The warrant served to Kosmos the following day was on a violation of probation charge, which stemmed from an April 2018 incident. Court records show Kosmos pleaded guilty in 2019 to one count of CDS possession not marijuana. He was placed on five years of supervised probation.
Kosmos was taken by Brown to the county detention center where the warrant was served without incident. A hearing on the latest drug charges Kosmos is facing is scheduled for July 14 in district court. A hearing on the violation of probation charge is scheduled for Aug. 10 in circuit court.
Dog locates drugs during traffic stop
On June 21, Tfc. William Costello stopped a 1996 Toyota on HG Trueman Road in Lusby for a traffic violation. Costello made contact with the Toyota’s driver, who was identified as Craig Michael Ringler, 39, of Lusby. A K9 was requested. Once on the scene, the K9 had a positive alert on the vehicle. According to the MSP report, a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted on the vehicle by troopers. The search yielded a quantity of Suboxone. Ringler was taken to the county detention center and charged with two counts of CDS possession not marijuana. Court records show Ringler was released on his own recognizance. A hearing on the charges is scheduled for Oct. 23 in district court.
Trespassing charge filed at store
On June 20, Deputy Nicholas Barger responded to Dunkin Donuts to investigate a trespassing complaint. Upon arrival, Barger saw Dylan Shane Chapman, 19, of Prince Frederick, walking from the business’ drive-thru exit to another sidewalk. According to a sheriff’s office report, the county’s emergency communications advised Barger that on June 18, Deputy Wyatt McDowell had issued a trespass warning to Chapman. Barger arrested Chapman, took him to the county detention center and charged him with trespass private property. Court records show that on June 10, Chapman was charged with violation of a protective order, harassment, electronic communication harassment and telephone misuse. A hearing on the trespassing charge is scheduled for Oct. 29 in district court.
Mail tampering/package thefts investigated
On June 19, Deputy Ian Keeley responded to Queensberry Drive in Huntingtown for the report of mail tampering and theft. The complainant reported between April 28 and June 19, someone stole two Amazon packages that were delivered to the residence and opened an envelope inside the mailbox, stealing a check that was enclosed.
On June 19, Deputy Samuel Grierson responded to Cortana Drive in Port Republic for the report of mail tampering and theft. The complainant told Grierson that sometime between May 24 and 25, someone stole a card containing a check that was placed in the mail. On June 15, Deputy William Beisel responded to Frederick Avenue in North Beach for the report of a theft. The complainant advised that between 4:23 and 6 p.m. June 14, someone stole a package containing Hollister shorts that had been delivered to the residence. On June 19, Deputy Ryan Gough responded to South Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick for the report of a theft. The complaint reported that someone stole a package containing a guitar and compact disc set that was delivered to the residence on April 2.
Wallet lifted at store
On June 19, Deputy Ryan Gough met at the sheriff’s office with a complainant who was reporting a theft from Giant in Prince Frederick. The complainant reported that while shopping in the store between 1 and 1:30 p.m. that day, someone stole a wallet containing a Maryland driver’s license, credit and debit cards. The complainant was advised by their bank that the cards had been used in multiple stores in Prince Frederick and Dunkirk. The total value of the loss is $835.
MARTY MADDEN