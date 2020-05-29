PG man facing felony drug charge

The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack and court records.
P.G. man facing felony drug charge
On May 21, Deputy Wyatt McDowell conducted a traffic stop on southbound Route 2/4 at German Chapel Road in Prince Frederick.
McDowell reported that he smelled marijuana as he approached the vehicle being driven by Dondre Phylep Jones, 22, of Upper Marlboro. Jones admitted he was in possession of marijuana. Calvert County Sheriff’s
Office deputies conducted a search of the vehicle and discovered a large sum of U.S. currency, two heat-sealed bags containing suspected marijuana and a digital scale. According to a police report, after being arrested, deputies searched Jones and found additional cash.
Jones was taken to the Calvert County Detention Center.
According to court records, Jones was charged with controlled dangerous substance possession with intent to distribute — a felony — and CDS possession of marijuana over 10 grams.
On May 22, Jones posted $15,000 bond and was released. A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for June 22.
Calvert man faces drug charges
On May 15, Tfc. William Costello and Trooper Aaron Fraser conducted a traffic stop on Route 2/4 in the area of Parran Road in St. Leonard.
The driver was identified as Zachary James Krenik, 26, of Huntingtown.
A probable cause search was conducted, and a report issued by the MSP stated that CDS was found.
Police did not identify the substance in their report. Krenik and his passenger were transported to the county detention center. According to court records, Krenik was charged with CDS possession not marijuana and CDS possession of paraphernalia.
Court records indicated that formal charges against the passenger have not been filed.
Krenik posted $1,500 bond and was released. A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for July 15.
According to the MSP, all CDS seized during the stop were packaged and processed at the Prince Frederick barrack.
Call Crime Solvers offer reward
Crime Solvers provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects.
Callers do not need to leave a name, only the information. If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Information may also be submitted online through an anonymous form. If the information involves an emergency or in-progress incident, call 911.
The Crime Solvers telephone number is 410-535-2880.
Sheriff’s unit serves warrants
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit is responsible for the service of criminal and child support warrants as well as criminal summonses issued by the courts.
They are also responsible for coordinating extraditions of suspects out of state.
Visit the Warrant Unit’s
Facebook page to view photographs of suspects at-large at www.facebook.com/pg/CalvertCountySheriffsOfficeWarrantUnit/
MARTY MADDEN