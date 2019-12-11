A Prince George’s County man who was arrested and charged following the crash of an all-terrain vehicle in St. Leonard in July was cleared of the charges filed against him.
A hearing on the state’s case against the defendant, Thomas Edward Bahneman, 24, of Upper Marlboro was held Nov. 25, court documents stated.
Patrol officers from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office’s Patrol Division investigated the crash, which occurred on Ben Creek Road in the area of Williams Wharf Road in St. Leonard during the late-afternoon hours of July 27. Bahneman was driving the ATV, a Yamaha Bruin 350 four-wheeler, with two male passengers.
According to a sheriff’s office press release, Bahneman “failed to negotiate a left-hand curve in the roadway and the vehicle left the roadway and struck an embankment.”
Police reported both passengers were ejected as a result of the crash. One of the passengers sustained serious injuries and was flown by Maryland State Police helicopter to Baltimore Shock Trauma.
Deputies reportedly administered standardized field sobriety tests to Bahneman after he showed signs of intoxication. As a result of the tests, Bahneman was charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol per se, driving while impaired, negligent driving, reckless and failure to control speed on a highway to avoid a collision.
According to court documents, after being read his Miranda rights more than two hours after police arrived at the crash scene, Bahneman “advised he did not want to speak with me or any of the other investigators [in] reference [to] the crash,” stated Dfc. Jeffrey Hardesty, the investigating officer.
Bahneman posted $10,000 bond the day after the incident.
As a result of the Nov. 25 hearing, District Court Judge Michelle Saunders found Bahneman not guilty on five of the six charges. The defendant received judgment of acquittal on the DUI alcohol per se charge.
Bahneman was represented at the trial by La Plata-based attorney Hammad S. Matin.
The Calvert Recorder sought comment from Matin about the case, however, he had not responded to inquiries as this story was being filed.
According to court records, in August, Matin signed and submitted a demand for “the presence of a chemist and breath technician” at any court hearing involving the state’s case against Bahneman. “
Produce any and all chemical analyses and/or tests indicating the presence of any illegal substances,” Matin stated in the demand.
The state’s case was handled by Assistant State’s Attorney April Brown.
“Our office went forward because the case involved an accident and the defendant was alleged to have been drinking,” Calvert County Interim State’s Attorney Jennifer Morton (R) told The Calvert Recorder in an emailed statement. “The victim in the case did not check in with the state on the trial date and did not testify. Without the victim’s testimony, there was not a clear indication of when the defendant was drinking.
The evidence was that by the time the officers arrived and rendered aid to the victim and then ran the defendant through the standard field sobriety tests and found him impaired, he had already been at the house for some time, which was not where the accident occurred. So, there was a gap of time between the accident and calling 911 and then the time for them to respond to the residence where the defendant and victim were.
Additionally, there was no one that testified that the defendant was the driver of the ATV.”
