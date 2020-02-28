Dante Tyler-El, age 54, of Landover, pleaded guilty to carjacking and to using, carrying and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
According to a press release from the office of the U.S. Attorney for Maryland, Tyler-El entered his guilty plea Tuesday.
The guilty plea was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Robert K. Hur; Special Agent in Charge Jennifer C. Boone of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Baltimore Field Office; Chief Marcus Jones of the Montgomery County Police Department; Chief Henry P. Stawinski III of the Prince George’s County Police Department; Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans [R] and Chief Peter Newsham of the Metropolitan Police Department.
According to his guilty plea, on June 5, 2019, Tyler-El perpetrated three armed robberies, as well as the carjacking to which he is pleading guilty.
As detailed in his plea agreement, at 5:30 a.m. Tyler-El assaulted a victim who was pumping gas at a gas station in Prince Frederick, putting a gun in the victim’s face, stealing the victim’s wallets and credit cards, and then placing the victim in handcuffs.
Tyler-El admitted that at 5 p.m., he approached a victim who was sitting in her vehicle in a parking lot in Gaithersburg, waiting for her daughter to finish a dance class.
Tyler-El, dressed in a neon construction vest. hard hat and holding a Walther PK380 pistol, approached the victim, which he put to the victim’s head and demanded money.
Tyler-El then handcuffed the victim and forced her into the back seat of the vehicle, where he restrained her while he rummaged through the vehicle.
When the victim screamed, Tyler-El struck her with the pistol, causing severe bruising on the victim’s face.
After finding the victim’s credit cards, Tyler-El got into the driver’s seat and drove away with the victim still in the back seat. After driving for some distance, Tyler-El got out of the vehicle and fled.
According to his plea agreement, at 7:00 p.m. Tyler-El, brandishing the pistol and wearing the same neon construction vest and hard hat, robbed a victim outside his apartment building in Hyattsville, stealing $150 in cash.
Approximately one hour later, Tyler-El robbed three pedestrians at gunpoint as they walked along Eastern Avenue in Washington, D.C., just across the Maryland border.
Tyler-El admitted that during the robbery he fired the pistol into the air as a show of force to compel the victims’ compliance. Tyler-El stole credit cards and $6 in cash from the victims.
Tyler-El was stopped by law enforcement early the next morning after crossing the Bay Bridge into Queen Anne’s County.
A search of the vehicle recover some of the victims’ credit cards, as well as the loaded Walther PK 380 used during the robberies and carjacking.
Tyler-El and the government have agreed that, if the Court accepts the plea agreement, Tyler-El will be sentenced to 150 months in federal prison. U.S. District Judge Paul W. Grimm has scheduled sentencing for May 12, at 2:30 p.m.
Hur commended the work of the FBI, the Montgomery County Police Department, the Prince George’s County Police Department, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, and the Metropolitan Police Department for their hard work in the investigation.
Hur thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Burden H. Walker, who is prosecuting the case.
