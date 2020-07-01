Police arrest suspects in shootings

A Lusby man, Trevon Charles Brooks, 31, faces two counts of attempted first-degree murder on allegations he fired shots at two men at the Xtreme Kleen Car Wash in Lexington Park Sunday, June 14, at around 10 a.m.
Charging papers say an adult witness saw the confrontation, where he told police an unknown man with blue hair began to a rgue with him about gang affiliations due to a “red bandanna” he had.
The man with blue hair was “told to leave the area.”
About 25 minutes later, charging papers say the blue-haired man, whom police identified as Brooks, allegedly returned to the area and “reached out of the front driver’s side window and began to shoot at a crowd of people,” causing the crowd to duck for cover and flee the area.
Two men suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to a hospital.
The vehicle which the witness said the perpetrator had been driving was eventually found in a rental car lot.
A deputy identified the man seen in surveillance footage as Brooks, charging papers say. The vehicle had been rented by a woman identified as Brooks’ girlfriend.
Police obtained an arrest warrant filed June 16 and arrested Brooks on June 24.
According to court records, Brooks remained incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center after a bond review on Thursday.
In addition to the counts of attempted first-degree murder, Brooks faces two counts each of first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment from a car.
Brooks is also facing three weapons charges.
A district court hearing on the charges is currently scheduled for July 21. Detective Melissa Hulse of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office handled the investigation.
A court case search shows Brooks is serving five years of unsupervised p robation related to a guilty plea filed in April 2019 in Calvert County Circuit Court. Brooks had pleadedguilty to controlled dangerous substance possession of firearms.
The charge stemmed from a November 2018 incident. The sentence in the case was five years with all but one year suspended.
STAFF WRITER MARTY MADDEN CONTRIBUTED TO THIS REPORT
