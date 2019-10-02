The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack and court records.
Escapee apprehended by warrant unit
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit reported the arrest last Thursday of George Wesley Howsare, 60, of Upper Marlboro.
According to court documents, on June 16 Howsare escaped police custody.
Upon his apprehension, he was charged by Sgt. Marty McCarroll with escape second-degree condition of release and second-degree escape. Howsare has a district court hearing on the charges scheduled for Nov. 6.
Court documents revealed Howsare is facing charges in Charles County for an alleged theft on Feb. 10.
The misdemeanor charge is for theft $100 to under $1,500.
Howsare is also on probation for two cases in Prince George’s County District Court.
On Aug. 8, 2018, he pleaded guilty to failure to register as a sex offender, an offense that occurred in March of that year.
Howsare also pleaded guilty to a single count of theft $10,000 to under $100,000.
He is on probation in both cases that was to end in August 2020.
Sheriff’s unit serves warrants
Traffic stop leads to arrest
On Sept. 20, Deputy Kamrhen Parks attempted to conduct a traffic stop at Steeple Chase Drive and Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
A brief pursuit occurred before the driver Tyler Dee Handley, 30, of St. Leonard, parked the vehicle and fled on foot into McDonald’s.
Handley was taken into custody and a K9 scan was conducted on the vehicle, which resulted in a positive alert.
Inside the vehicle was a burnt silver spoon with white residue, believed to be heroin.
Handley was arrested and taken to the county jail where he was charged with CDS possession of paraphernalia and multiple traffic citations.
According to court records, Handley was freed on $5,000 bond and has a district court hearing set for Nov. 7.
Man faces drug charge
On Sept. 21, Deputy Christopher Fox responded to the Harbor House in Chesapeake Beach to assist Deputy David Jacobs with a disorderly person. Jacobs approached Emmanuel Jordan Nichols-Fulwood, 20, of Upper Marlboro, and observed him with a rolled-up $20 bill.
Nichols-Fulwood was removed from the vehicle, and a search was conducted which revealed a balled-up piece of tin foil containing a small bag with suspected cocaine inside.
Nichols-Fulwood was arrested and taken to the county jail where he was charged with CDS possession not marijuana. According to court records, he was released on his own recognizance and has a district court hearing on Nov. 6.
Drug possession arrests reported
On Sept. 17, Deputy Jeffrey Hardesty conducted a traffic stop at Parran Road and Solomons Island Road in St. Leonard. Upon making contact with the driver, Allen Wayne Noyes, 39, of Chesapeake Beach, Hardesty noticed the odor of raw marijuana and alcohol coming from the vehicle.The driver was removed from the vehicle, and a search of his person revealed a glass marijuana smoking device and a clear prescription bottle containing marijuana.
During a search of the vehicle, two Adderall capsules were found with the contents partially removed, as well as wire mesh, another glass marijuana smoking device, a glass crack pipe, and another clear prescription bottle with marijuana residue.
Noyes was arrested and taken to the county jail where he was charged with CDS possession not marijuana, CDS possession of paraphernalia and multiple traffic citations for driving under in the influence.
Noyes was released on $3,000 bond and has a Nov. 25 hearing scheduled in district court.
On Sept. 19, Deputy Jermaine Mason assisted in a traffic stop at Dares Beach Road at Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
The driver, Dawn Marie Krause, 40, of Lusby, was removed from the vehicle.
A search of Krause’s person revealed two orange Adderall capsules for which Krause did not have a prescription.
Krause was arrested and taken to the county jail and charged with CDS possession not marijuana.
Krause was released on her own recognizance and has a Nov. 22 hearing in district court.
Equipment stolen from trailer
On Sept.19, Deputy Peter Aurich responded to Prospect Drive in Huntingtown for the report of a theft.
The complainant advised that an unknown suspect broke off the rear door hatch and lock of his trailer and stole four Echo backpack blowers, one Stihl MS 170 chain saw and four Echo string trimmers.
The value of the stolen property is $3,850.
Property damages at park probed
On Sept. 16, Deputy Shane Naughton responded to the welcome center in North Beach for the report of damaged property.
The complainant advised that sometime between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Sept. 16 someone damaged the drywall in the vestibule area and the women’s bathroom door at the Wetlands Overlook Park.
The estimated value of the damaged property is $500.
Vandals spray-paint doors in Lusby
On Sept. 18, Deputy Howard Anderson responded to Red Cloud Road in Lusby for the report of damaged property. The victim advised that at approximately 10 p.m. on Sept. 18 someone spray-painted the front glass door and the front wooden door.
The estimated value of the damaged property is $800.
Soybean field is damaged
On Sept. 22, Deputy Nicholas Savick responded to Bayside Road in Huntingtown for the report of damaged property.
The complainant advised that sometime overnight someone drove through his soybean field at his property on Plum Point Road.
The estimated value of the damaged property is $750.
Phone reported stolen
On Sept. 22, Deputy Andrew Ostazeski responded to the Giant in Lusby for the report of a theft.
The complainant advised she placed her phone in the large basket section of the shopping cart. While checking out, a Giant employee placed the phone in the child seat section so it would not get lost.
Upon returning to her car and loading the groceries, she realized the phone was missing. The value of the stolen property is $1,000.
