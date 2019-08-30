The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack and court records.
Truck and trailer damaged
On Aug. 24, Deputy Michael Lewis responded to Hunt Court in Huntingtown for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised on Aug.14 someone poured gasoline into the diesel tank of his truck causing $11,000 in damage to the fuel system. On Aug. 23 someone spray-painted “wes got gas mf” on the side of his trailer. No structural damage was caused to the trailer.
Police make pair of drug arrests
On Aug. 22, Deputy Stephen Bowlan conducted a traffic stop on Boyd’s Turn Road in Owings. The driver, Tirsa Elizabeth Ohmann, 41, of Owings, was removed from the vehicle and a K9 scan was conducted which resulted in a positive alert. A search of the vehicle revealed a glass smoking device. A search of Ohmann’s person revealed three capsules with a white powdery substance and a napkin with suspected crack cocaine.
Ohmann was arrested and taken to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was charged with controlled dangerous substance possession not marijuana, CDS possession of paraphernalia, possession of CDS while confined/detained and possession of contraband in a place of confinement. Ohmann was released on her own recognizance and is awaiting an Oct. 30 district court hearing.
On Aug. 22, Deputy Elizabeth Payne conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of Jim’s Tool Rental in Prince Frederick. A K9 scan was conducted on the vehicle which resulted in a positive alert.
A search of the vehicle revealed an orange prescription bottle with no label that contained one orange pill that the driver, Kimberly Baugher 52, of Broomes Island, identified as Adderall. Baugher was arrested and taken to the county detention center where she was charged with CDS possession not marijuana and removing the label from a prescription.
She was released on $500 bond and has a district court hearing on the charges scheduled for Oct. 17.
More mailboxes damaged
On Aug. 18, Deputy Howard Anderson responded to Southern Pine Lane in Port Republic for a series of damaged mailboxes. On Aug. 20 Deputy Robert Burggraff responded to Southern Pine Lane for another victim of the same incident.
The complainant advised his mailbox was damaged and multiple packages were missing that had been delivered to his house.
The value of the stolen packages is approximately $40, and the damaged mailbox is worth approximately $50.
On Aug. 23, Deputy Michael Lewis responded to the sheriff’s office for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised sometime between Aug. 14 and 15 someone damaged his mailbox on Ball Road in St. Leonard. The estimated value of damaged property is between $20 and $50.
On Aug. 24, Deputy Jeffrey Hardesty responded to Vista Lane in Lusby for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised someone broke the post of his mailbox at the ground, removed the mailbox from the post and threw it into the woods about 20 feet away.
Items swiped from vehicle
On Aug. 19, Deputy James Sturdivant responded to the sheriff’s office for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between Aug. 17 and 19 at 6 p.m. someone entered her vehicle on Foxwood Lane in Lusby and stole money, her Social Security card, a Wawa gift card and an old driver’s license.
House shot up with paintballs
On Aug. 23, Deputy Robert Burggraff responded to Commanche Road in Lusby for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised someone shot his house multiple times with a paintball gun. The estimated value of damaged property is $50.
Thefts reported
On Aug. 23, Deputy Robert Burggraff responded to the parking lot of Lusby Towne Square for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between Aug. 22 and 23 someone stole the rear tag from her vehicle.
On Aug. 23, Deputy Robert Burggraff responded to Thunderbird Drive in Lusby for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between Aug. 22 at 6:30 p.m. and Aug. 23 at 8 a.m. someone entered his vehicle and stole approximately $6 worth of change.
On Aug. 24, Deputy Nicholas Savick responded to Walmart in Prince Frederick for the report of a theft.
The complainant advised around 6 p.m. someone stole her wallet and her son’s shirt from her son’s stroller that was left unattended while she shopped.
Sheriff’s unit serves warrants
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit is responsible for the service of criminal and child support warrants as well as criminal summonses issued by the courts. They are also responsible for coordinating extraditions of suspects out of state.
Go to the Warrant Unit’s Facebook page to view photographs of suspects at large at www.facebook.com/pg/CalvertCountySheriffsOfficeWarrantUnit/.
Crime Solvers seeking tips
Crime Solvers provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects. Callers do not need to leave a name, only the information. If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Information may also be submitted online through an anonymous form.
If the information involves an emergency or in-progress incident, call 911. The Crime Solvers telephone number is 410-535-2880.
MARTY MADDEN