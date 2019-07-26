The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack and court records.
Drug arrests made in Prince Frederick
On July 15, Deputy Bruce Sampson conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of the Super 8 Motel in Prince Frederick. While making contact with the driver, Stephanie Marie Jarboe, 33, of Huntingtown, Sampson detected a strong smell of alcohol on her breath. Standardized field sobriety tests were conducted which resulted in Jarboe being arrested for driving under the influence. A search of her vehicle resulted in an orange straw with white residue inside.
Jarboe was taken to the sheriff’s office, then to the county detention center where she was charged with controlled dangerous substance possession not marijuana, CDS: possession of paraphernalia and multiple traffic citations for driving under the influence. She was released on her own recognizance and has an Aug. 21 court hearing.
On July 19, Deputy Jermaine Mason responded to Wendy’s in Prince Frederick for the report of subjects using CDS inside the business. Upon arrival, Deputy Mason was advised two of the males left Wendy’s and walked into Walmart. Deputy Mason made contact with both males inside the Walmart restroom. One of the males, Chad William Delong, 22, of Prince Frederick, was holding a backpack that had a strong odor of marijuana coming from it. A search of the backpack revealed a small bag of suspected marijuana and a digital scale. Delong was arrested and taken to the county detention center where he was charged with CDS: possession of marijuana less than 10 grams. Delong was released on $500 bond and has a Sept. 18 court hearing.
On July 20, Deputy Shane Naughton responded to the 7-Eleven in Prince Frederick for a reported check welfare call. Upon arrival, Naughton made contact with Abigail Leigh Adams, 36, of St. Leonard, who was by a vehicle next to one of the gas pumps, talking to herself and moving all over the place, police reported. A K9 scan of the vehicle resulted in a positive alert.
A search of the vehicle revealed several crystals of suspected crystal methamphetamine.
Adams was arrested and taken to the county detention center where she was charged with CDS possession not marijuana. Adams was released July 22 after posting $500 bond and has an Aug. 30 court hearing.
Alleged vandal nabbed by deputy
On July 15, Deputy Herschel Wilder responded to Gunsmoke Trail in Lusby to assist Deputy Robert Burggraff with a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, Wilder observed Leonard Anthony Long, 49, of Chesapeake Beach, walk up to the house and break a window with a gallon jug of water, then attempt to break a second window but was unsuccessful.
Long was arrested and taken to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with malicious destruction of property under $1,000. According to a court docket summary, Long was released on $10,000 bond and is awaiting an Aug. 26 hearing.
Property destruction under investigation
On July 17, Deputy James Sturdivant responded to Stella Drive, Huntingtown for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised around 7:30 p.m. a driver in a gray Toyota Camry ran into her mailbox and left the area.
Thefts reported
On July 16 Deputy Robert Shrawder responded to Mill Creek Marina in Lusby for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between July 4 and 16 someone stole his black Tohatsu 9.9 HP boat motor. The value of the stolen property is $3,213.
On July 16 Deputy Andrew Ridgely met with a complainant in the lobby of the sheriff’s office for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between July 14 and 15 someone stole the front tag off his work van while it was parked near Solomons Pier.
On July 18 Detective Richard Cress responded to the North Beach Senior Center for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between 5 p.m. on July 16 and 8 a.m. July 18 someone stole a bench in front of the senior center. The estimated value of the stolen property is $400.
On July 18 Deputy Brady Wilson responded to Safeway in Prince Frederick for the report of a theft. The complainant advised her black iPhone was taken off of a shelf while she was working.
On July 19 Detective Richard Cress responded to 13th Street, Chesapeake Beach for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between 4 p.m. July 18 and 8:30 a.m. July 19 someone stole an Echo weedeater, an Igloo cooler and a pole saw from a trailer in his driveway. The estimated value of the stolen property is $595.
MSP urges motorists to help stop thefts
The Maryland State Police, along with the Maryland Vehicle Theft Prevention Council, are reminding motorists to take simple steps to avoid having their vehicles stolen. The warnings come as July is National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month. In Maryland, a car is stolen every 40 minutes, while one is stolen every 45 seconds in the United States. Overall, 50% of the vehicles stolen had the keys inside the vehicle while 60 % of the vehicles stolen were left unlocked. Also, more than 66% of vehicle thefts occur at night and 95% of the vehicles stolen had no anti-theft devices. Nationally, more than 773,000 vehicles were stolen in the United States in 2017. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, only 59% of all stolen motor vehicles are ever recovered. According to the FBI, the approximate cost of vehicles stolen in the United States in 2017 totaled $6 billion.
Precautions to prevent motor vehicle theft include closing and locking all windows and doors when you park, parking in well-lit areas, not leaving vehicles running, not leaving keys in a vehicle, and stowing valuables.
The Maryland General Assembly created the Vehicle Theft Prevention Council in 1994 as a statewide planning and dedicated funding resource. The Council embraces a statewide strategy directed at public awareness, vehicle theft by juveniles, law enforcement and prosecution through a grant award process.
Crime Solvers offers cash reward for tips
Crime Solvers provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects. Callers do not need to leave a name, only the information. If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Information may also be submitted online through an anonymous form. If the information involves an emergency or in-progress incident, call 911. Call Crime Solvers at 410-535-2880.
