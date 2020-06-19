Police probe spate of mail tampering/theft cases

The month of June has brought with it someone poking into other people’s mailboxes in various central Calvert County neighborhoods.
On Tuesday, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office released reports on several mail tampering cases that occurred between June 9 and 11.
A previous sheriff’s report indicated there was also an incident that occurred sometime on May 22 on Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick, but wasn’t reported until June 2.
In that incident, which was investigated by Deputy Rosario Hardy, the unknown perpetrator stole two packages from a mailbox.
“A third package was opened, but left inside the mailbox,” Hardy’s report stated.
The sheriff’s office reported the most recent thefts occurred “in the Port Republic and Huntingtown areas. Complainants advised various pieces of incoming and/or outgoing mail were opened, but were left in the mailbox or found discarded nearby.”
Various items valued at less than $100 were reported stolen in four mail thefts that happened earlier this month. The stolen items included earrings, prescription medications and vape oils, according to deputies reports.
On June 11, Deputy Samuel Grierson responded to a home on Hidden Creed Road for a mail tampering/theft. The complainant told Grierson that sometime between May 31 and June 10, someone “stole a package containing prescription medication that was delivered on May 31.”
The sheriff’s office reported the value of the stolen property was $6,977.
A website called Postage Online Now has advised its readers that tampering with mail “is a federal crime. If you see someone other than a postal worker taking anything from your mailbox or a person doing something suspicious with a post office drop box, call the police immediately. Most people who steal mail do it for the purpose of stalking, fraud and identity theft, so it’s not something to turn a blind eye. Some people mistakenly believe a thief can’t cash their paycheck or get information that would allow a thief to fraudulently open credit cards in their name or fraudulently use their Social Security number. A thief could also re-route your mail by fraudulently submitting a change of address form while pretending to be you.”
Another website, Legal Beagle, reminds citizens that “because the United States Postal Service is a federal agency, mailboxes are considered federal property, and mail theft is charged as a federal offense. If you are charged with mail theft, you could face up to five years in federal prison and fines of up to $250,000.”
The U.S. Postal Inspection Services advises that one of the best ways to avoid being victimized by mail and package tampering is to “promptly pick up mail.” Postal customers should always inquire about overdue mail.
An inquiry submitted to the sheriff’s office regarding any interaction with USPS is taking place was not answered at press time.
Anyone who might have information that would aid police in the investigation of any mail tampering incident in Calvert may contact Crime Solvers. Callers do not need to leave a name, only the information.
If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Information may also be submitted online through an anonymous form.
If the information involves an emergency or in-progress incident, call 911. The Crime Solvers telephone number is 410-535-2880.
MARTY MADDEN