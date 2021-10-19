It was supposed to be a celebration but now one of the celebrants is facing felony theft charges.
According to court documents filed by Calvert sheriff's Deputy Autumn Abercrombie, a woman contacted the sheriff’s office on Oct. 2 and reported that her purse and all her belongings were stolen sometime between 8 and 10 p.m. The woman told investigators she and her boyfriend “were celebrating their anniversary at the Tiki Bar in Solomons” and both had a few drinks at the bar.
According to court papers, the woman had driven to the bar with her boyfriend, identified as William James Heflin, 53, of Huntingtown. She told police she had left her designer purse in Heflin’s Ford F-150.
The woman told police the purse contained a variety of items, including a cell phone, driver’s license, medical card, $200 cash, a Social Security card, two prescription bottles, house keys, a Nissan key fob and a debit card.
The woman told the deputy she “noticed Heflin drive away from the bar in the F-150 around 10 p.m.”
After calling the bank to cut off the debit card, she was advised that nearly $600 worth of transactions had been made with the card in St. Mary’s County, charging papers stated.
The woman “stated she tried calling Heflin multiple times since she left the bar,” Abercrombie stated. “Heflin has not answered her phone calls and has not called her back.”
The victim also went to Heflin’s home and was told he was not home. Abercrombie also went to the house in Huntingtown and received no answer at the door.
On Oct. 13, Heflin was charged with one count of theft $1,500 to under $25,000. A summons was issued that day. A preliminary inquiry into the charges is scheduled for Nov. 29 in district court.