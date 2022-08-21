A 59-year-old Chesapeake Beach man is in stable condition after being shot last week by officers responding to a barricade on Autumn Crest Lane in the Richfield Station subdivision.
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office identified the man who was shot after a standoff of over 10 hours as Ronald Joseph Garraway.
A sheriff’s office press release stated deputies had gone to the residence shortly before 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, to serve an arrest warrant for first-degree assault.
Garraway “advised he was armed, refused to exit the residence and barricaded himself in an upstairs bedroom. A barricade was declared and a perimeter was established,” according to the sheriff's office release.
Deputies from the special operations, crisis intervention and conflict management teams, plus emergency serve team deputies from Charles and St. Mary’s, were dispatched to the scene and attempted to negotiate with Garraway.
Despite efforts to get Garraway to surrender, the officers were fired at by Garraway. Fire was returned and Garraway was wounded. He was taken to Washington Hospital Center.
The Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division was contacted, but has declined to handle the investigation of the incident, according to the sheriff’s office press release.
Because of the siege, the Community Life Center of Southern Calvert County’s planned event on violent critical incident response event at Middleham and St. Peter’s Parish Hall in Lusby had to be postponed Saturday afternoon. Members of Calvert County Sheriff’s Office’s special operations team were to be leading the discussion. Event organizers said the session would be rescheduled.