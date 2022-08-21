Calvert County Sheriff's Office

Calvert County Sheriff's Office

 STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN

A 59-year-old Chesapeake Beach man is in stable condition after being shot last week by officers responding to a barricade on Autumn Crest Lane in the Richfield Station subdivision.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office identified the man who was shot after a standoff of over 10 hours as Ronald Joseph Garraway.

