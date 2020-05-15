Police Week observed nationally, locally

It was 58 years ago that President John F. Kennedy designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day. The observance known as Police Week occurs during the week in which May 15 falls. The 2020 observance ends tomorrow.
As with most recent observances this spring, the coronavirus pandemic has altered the way the occasion is marked. However, the appropriateness of saluting law enforcement, especially those officers killed or disabled doing their jobs, has never been more valid.
“There is no more noble profession than serving as a police officer,” stated U.S. Attorney General William Barr in a Department of Justice press release. “The men and women who protect our communities each day have not just devoted their lives to public service, they’ve taken an oath to give their lives in order to ensure our safety. And they do so not only in the face of hostility from those who reject our nation’s commitment to the rule of law but also in the face of evolving adversity.” In a statement released earlier this week, Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans (R) asked local residents to “reflect, honor, pay homage, and ask god to bless and strengthen the families of the 135 law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty [nationwide] in 2019. As a symbol of lives lost, a brilliant blue light will be cast upon the front of the sheriff’s office each night for the duration of this week, symbolizing a new beginning, a restart for our lives and careers, and a reminder to continue to support each other, help each other and offer words of encouragement to each other whenever possible.”
“I am honored to work with the exceptional men and women of Maryland law enforcement,” stated U.S. Attorney for Maryland Robert K. Hur. “The courage and faithfulness with which you serve is inspirational. I am proud to be part of such a dedicated profession that risks all in service to others. During this week of national recognition, I want to reaffirm my strong support for law enforcement and ensuring that they have the equipment, training, and resources necessary to protect the health and safety of officers while they are protecting the public.”
“Every single day, I am moved by the selflessness, the unwavering loyalty, and the dedication of Maryland’s law enforcement family,” stated Gov. Larry Hogan. “This National Police Week, we pay tribute to these brave men and women who serve our communities.”
“Their selflessness and commitment to service has kept Americans safe during this crisis and helped to flatten the curve and slow the spread of the coronavirus,” Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (D-MD-District 5) said both law enforcement officers and first responders, who he declared are “serving our communities on the frontlines” of the pandemic. According to the FBI’s Law Enforcement Officer Killed and Assaulted Program, the officers who died in the line of duty last year includes Kyle David Olinger of the Montgomery County Police Department. Last April, Olinger, 53, succumbed to complications from a gunshot wound he sustained 16 years earlier while on duty. The wound left Olinger paralyzed below the chest. He is survived by his wife and two sons.
MARTY MADDEN