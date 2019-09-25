A Calvert County grand jury handed down a 15-count indictment Sept. 16 against a Port Republic man in connection with a series of incidents that occurred in August.
The defendant is identified in court records as Hayden Elias Brook, 25. According to a docket summary, he is currently being held without bond.
In an application for statement of charges filed in district court, Deputy Andrew Ridgely reported that Brook was taken into custody Aug. 12 after officers went to his residence to check on him.
A friend of Brook’s had contacted police, reporting that the defendant was suicidal and was “usually armed with a handgun.” After a brief standoff with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, Brook surrendered peacefully. “Brook was taken into custody and transported to Calvert Health Medical Center for an emergency petition,” Ridgely stated. “Brook later escaped from the hospital.”
Meanwhile, deputies searched Brook’s residence and located a loaded Colt .38 special police revolver.
A subsequent criminal record check by the sheriff’s office revealed that Brook had a felony larceny conviction — theft $1,500 or greater — in Delaware in 2012.
The felony conviction means Brook cannot possess a firearm or ammunition.
In addition to the gun, police confiscated Brook’s cellphone.
According to an application for statement of charges filed by Detective Edward Yates, a woman reported Aug. 13 that Brook had assaulted her after a dispute at the Port Republic residence.
The victim alleged that Brook pushed her, threatened to slit her throat with a scalpel, destroyed her telephone, stole her cellphone and “fled the residence in the victim’s Lincoln Navigator and her cellphone in his pocket,” Yates stated.
Prior to leaving the house, the victim alleged that Brook “held the scalpel to [her] throat and demanded that she go with him and leave the house.”
Yates stated that while he was speaking with the victim, “I learned that the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office had located Brook and placed him under arrest for his active warrants.
During his arrest, Brook was found to be in possession of a scalpel blade that he had concealed in a bandana tied to his arm.
Brook was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center without further incident.
During an interview, Brook admitted to Yates that he had escaped from the Calvert jail and returned to his home by entering through an unlocked window.
While Brook admitted to destroying a telephone, he told Yates he didn’t recall holding a scalpel to the victim’s throat.
Brook told Yates he drove the victim’s vehicle to St. Mary’s County and parked it at a location on Route 5.
On Aug. 13 he “hitched a ride from a stranger to a local soup kitchen.”
Yates said Brook was arrested at the soup kitchen by St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
“He had his scalpel on his person,” Yates said. “Attempts to locate the stolen vehicle in the location Brook described were unsuccessful.”
In the indictment Brook is charged with two felonies — unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and theft $1,500 to under $25,000.
The defendant is also charged with two counts of illegal possession of a regulated firearm.
Among the other counts, Brook is charged with attempted kidnapping, false imprisonment, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, dangerous weapon with intent to injure, unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle, theft $100 to under $1,500 and malicious destruction of property valued at $1,000.
A jury trial on the charges against Brook is tentatively scheduled for February.
Brook was represented at a preliminary hearing by public defender Luke Woods.
The case is being prosecuted by Calvert County Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher John Monte.
