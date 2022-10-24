Calvert County Courthouse

The Calvert County Courthouse

 STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN

A Calvert County grand jury has handed down a three-count indictment against a 33-year-old Port Republic woman, charging her with child abuse.

Court documents filed by Detective Jason Buck of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office state the incident occurred Sept. 26 at the woman’s residence. She is identified as Jaclyn Maria Linkous.

Twitter: @MartySoMdNews