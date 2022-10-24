A Calvert County grand jury has handed down a three-count indictment against a 33-year-old Port Republic woman, charging her with child abuse.
Court documents filed by Detective Jason Buck of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office state the incident occurred Sept. 26 at the woman’s residence. She is identified as Jaclyn Maria Linkous.
The 8-year-old male victim told police the defendant held him down and, using her left hand, “sprayed what seems to be an aerosol can” into his mouth, Buck stated.
The child told investigators the defendant struck him in the face with a closed fist.
The boy was taken by a relative to the sheriff’s office to report the incident. At the direction of deputies at the sheriff’s office, the child was taken to the CalvertHealth Medical Center emergency room for an evaluation.
Buck said in the charging papers that members of the agency’s criminal investigations bureau, with the assistance of crime lab personnel, executed a search and seizure warrant at the defendant’s home. A total of 39 cans of an “electronics duster aerosol compressed gas were located inside and on the property of the residence.”
Buck said the cans “matched the description provided by” the accuser.
The detective stated in court documents that due to her erratic behavior Linkous “may have been huffing the compressed gas.”
In addition to child abuse, a felony, Linkous is facing charges of second-degree assault and neglect of a minor.
After being arrested on Sept. 29, Linkous posted $1,000 the following day and was released. Her initial appearance in circuit court is scheduled for Oct. 31.