Possession of stolen gun leads to charges

The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack and court records.
Illegal gun possession leads to charges
On Sunday, Trooper Moorman conducted a traffic stop on Route 4 in the area of Chaney Road in Dunkirk after observing several violations by the vehicle’s operator. Moorman stated in a report that he detected the strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver, who was identified as Ernesto Rodriguez, 31, of Huntingtown, was asked by Moorman if there was anything illegal in the vehicle. According to the police report, “Rodriguez admitted there was a firearm under his seat.” Police conducted a search of the vehicle. In addition to locating a quantity of suspected marijuana, police found a 9mm Glock 19 firearm. “A local and national check was conducted on the firearm, which came back as possibly stolen through Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department in North Carolina,” the police report stated. The MSP contacted the North Carolina agency and confirmed the Glock was, in fact, stolen.
According to court records, Rodriguez was charged with having a stolen regulation firearm, possessing a firearm with a felony conviction, illegal possession of ammunition, illegal possession of a regulation firearm, handgun on person, loaded handgun on person, handgun in vehicle and loaded handgun in vehicle. Court documents show Rodriguez was also cited for exceeding the speed limit, failure to reduce speed in dangerous weather and failure to display registration upon demand.
According to an MSP report, all controlled dangerous substance and the firearm were packaged and processed at the Prince Frederick barrack.
Rodriguez was processed at the barrack prior to being incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.
On Monday, Rodriguez posted $5,000 bond and was released. A docket summary shows a June 24 district court hearing on the charges has been scheduled.
Sheriff’s office issues scam alert
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office has received reports of an unknown male calling citizens and identifying himself as Sgt. Christopher Parsons from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. The unidentified male advises the citizen that they failed to appear for a court date resulting in an arrest warrant being issued for them. The unknown male instructs the citizen to go to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office to be served the warrant. The phone number 410-535-2800 comes up on the citizen’s caller ID, which indicates the scammer is utilizing a spoofing app.
If the citizen doesn’t answer, the unknown male leaves a voicemail instructing the citizen to call him at 410-701-3015. Citizens who have spoken with the unknown male described his voice as being husky and deep with no identifiable accent. The unknown male has hung up on citizens when they start questioning him.
CCSO would like to inform citizens this is a scam, and if there is any incident in question, call Capt. David Payne with the Criminal Investigations Bureau at 410-535-2800, ext. 2593.
MSP reminders
If you have an emergency or need to report a crime in person, all MSP barracks remain open and ready to assist you. However, as a part of the state’s effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, citizens are asked that for non-emergency police matters you consider the following before visiting your local barracks in person:
Have questions about handgun permits or handgun transfers?
Call MSP Licensing Division at 410-653-4500 or go to mdsp.maryland.gov.
Have a safety equipment repair order? If possible, consider waiting until closer to the due date to have the SERO signed off. If the due date is close, bring and hold the SERO to the window so barrack personnel may retrieve the tracking/control number. A reminder that MSP does not conduct any fingerprinting services.
If you need a report, contact the MSP’s Central Records Division at 410- 281-2700.
As always, in emergencies, you can obtain state or local police assistance by dialing 911.
Crime Solvers offers reward
Crime Solvers provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects. Callers do not need to leave a name, only the information. If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Information may also be submitted online through an anonymous form. If the information involves an emergency or in-progress incident, call 911. The Crime Solvers telephone number is 410-535-2880.
Sheriff’s unit serves warrants
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit is responsible for the service of criminal and child support warrants as well as criminal summonses issued by the courts. They are also responsible for coordinating extraditions of suspects out of state. Visit the Warrant Unit’s Facebook page to view photographs of suspects at-large at www.facebook.com/pg/CalvertCountySheriffsOfficeWarrantUnit/
