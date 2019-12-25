The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack and court records.
Post office break-in remains under probe
Details remain sketchy as the investigation of a reported break-in/theft at the Barstow Post Office continues. The incident is believed to have occurred on Dec. 15. “We conducted a preliminary investigation and crime scene technicians from our forensic sciences division processed the scene,” Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack Commander Lt. Jimmie Meurrens told The Calvert Recorder. The United States Postal Inspection Service was notified, responded and is now the primary investigating agency.
“This is an active and ongoing investigation,” stated USPIS spokesman Michael Martel.
At this time, no information is being divulged about what items may have been stolen or how the perpetrator gained entry to the building, which is located on Route 231 in Barstow.
Martell stated anyone with information can reach out to U.S. Postal inspectors at 1-877-876-2455.
Woman charged with theft from store
On Dec.12, Deputy Stephen Bowlan responded to Great Clips in Dunkirk for a welfare check. The complainants advised a woman, identified as Theresa Sue Haley, 53, of Prince Frederick, was behind the store screaming that she was having a heart attack and would die if the police got involved.
They also advised that Haley was referencing the Marshall’s store next door. Upon making contact with Haley and the Marshall’s employees, Bowlan investigated the matter and determined that Haley had attempted to steal a cart full of merchandise valued at $483.96 and exit the back door of the store.
When approached by employees, Bowlan reported in court documents that Haley fled from the store wearing a pair of shoes that she had also stolen. Haley was arrested and taken to the Calvert County Detention Center, where she was charged with Theft $100 to under $1,500.
According to a court docket summary, Haley posted $1,000 bond. She has a hearing in district court scheduled for Jan. 27.
Vehicle stolen another broken into, items stolen
On Dec. 11, Deputy Richard Cress responded to Ivy Lane in Chesapeake Beach for the report of a theft of a motor vehicle. The complainant stated that sometime between 5:30 p.m. on Dec.10 and 4:45 a.m. on Dec. 11 someone stole their 2015 Ford F150 with various personal belongings inside the vehicle. In addition, the complainant stated a second vehicle was broken into and three pairs of sunglasses, a credit card, earphones, and keys were stolen. The value of the stolen property is $22,043.
Pull tab machine money swiped
On Dec. 10, Deputy Shane Naughton was notified of a theft that occurred at Abner’s Crab House in Chesapeake Beach. The complainant advised that they had inserted money to a pull-tab machine they were playing and stepped away briefly. A male was seen cashing out the complainant’s remaining funds and taking the ticket to the bar to collect the funds before leaving the area. The value of stolen funds is $193.50.
Pair steals bike, other items
On Dec. 13, Deputy James Sturdivant responded to Spot Thrift Shop in St. Leonard for the report of a theft. The complainant advised that two females entered the store and stole a blue and white antique petal bike, a plastic closet organizer and two wooden rocking chairs. The value of the stolen property is $420.
Sheriff’s unit serves warrants
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit is responsible for the service of criminal and child support warrants as well as criminal summonses issued by the courts.
Go to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit’s Facebook page to view photographs of the suspects at large at www.fa cebook.com/pg/CalvertCountySheriffsOfficeWarrantUnit/.
