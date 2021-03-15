A Prince Frederick man was charged March 9 with first-degree arson in connection with an incident outside a residence on Clay Hammond Road.
Court documents filed by State Deputy Fire Marshal Melissa Decker identified the suspect as Adrian Noble Stockett, 18, who must appear in district court on May 10 for a preliminary inquiry.
According to Decker’s account, a deputy from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office was initially dispatched “to investigate the intentional burning of a dust pan of leaves, an electric cord in two areas and the siding of an occupied structure.”
Deputies reported that when they initially confronted Stockett about the fire, he “made a false statement regarding a possible suspect to include a description of this suspect as well,” Decker stated in charging papers. “When questioned further by the officers, Stockett retracted his false statement and advised he had set the items on fire.”
Investigators also learned that Stockett had been fired from a job for setting a trash can ablaze.
Stockett, who said he was having a seizure while speaking with officers, was taken to CalvertHealth Medical Center for an evaluation. His interview with sheriff’s deputies was recorded on a body camera.
In addition to the arson charge, Stockett is facing one count of making a false statement to an officer.
Decker reported the incendiary fire Stockett is accused of setting resulted in $500 damage. No injuries were reported.