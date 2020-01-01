A Calvert County grand jury handed down a total of eight counts in an indictment against a Prince Frederick man who police allege broke into several residences near his home in the Patuxent View subdivision and stole several thousands of dollars worth of items.
The accused is identified as Da’Sean Lee Mackall, 18. According to court records, he was released on his own recognizance three days after his arrest.
In a statement of probable cause filed by Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Detective Michael Mudd, on Nov. 6, deputies were dispatched to a residence in Prince Frederick around 8:52 p.m. to investigate a reported burglary. Among the items reported stolen were two Eco-Drive watches, each valued at $550. “The rear basement door was kicked in by the suspect,” Mudd stated.
At around the same time, a short distance from the burglarized residence, deputies responded to another reported burglary. Mudd stated the resident returned home and “discovered the interior garage door was open.” The homeowner reported several items had been stolen, including a .357 Taurus revolver and an antique coin collection valued at $5,000.
Mudd stated the investigating deputy spoke with a next-door neighbor who had seen suspicious activity the day before. The resident told the deputy that two males were seen “recklessly operating a black and green utility vehicle on the street in the neighborhood,” Mudd stated. “A video of the two suspect males driving the UTV was circulating in the neighborhood. The deputy recovered a copy of the video. The deputy learned the operators of the UTV lived in the neighborhood.” It was later
on Nov. 6, the third house in the subdivision was broken into and a small, fireproof safe and several prescription medications were taken. In this case, the perpetrator appears to have entered the home through a rear basement sliding glass door. On Nov. 13, Mudd learned of a previous burglary in the subdivision, which reportedly occurred on Oct. 17. “Stolen during the burglary were Bank of America credit cards, a Polo suitcase, an unknown make and model shotgun case, a Mossberg O.F. & Sons pump-action 12-gauge shotgun, two boxes of shotgun shells, a box of .22 caliber ammunition, a Seiko watch, a Bulova watch and a large amount of U.S. currency coins,” Mudd stated. When the homeowner discovered the burglary, “he discovered the side door of his home had been kicked in,” said Mudd. On Nov. 14, a 911 call was received by Calvert County authorities. The citizen caller reported, “a UTV was being actively stolen from a residence” in the Patuxent View subdivision. “A look-out was broadcast for a white Ford truck pulling a trailer that contained the UTV,” Mudd stated. Deputies stopped the truck and trailer on Route 231. “It was previously suspected that the UTV was stolen as it matched the exact make, model, color of a stolen UTV from Lusby.” A check by police of the UTV’s VIN number confirmed it was the same one reported stolen in Lusby the previous month. Mackall was arrested and taken to the sheriff’s office. The defendant was advised of his Miranda rights, which Mudd stated he free and voluntarily waived. Mackall confessed to the three Nov. 6 break-ins and the Oct. 17 incident. Detectives Edward Yates and Josh Buck executed a search and seizure warrant on Mackall’s residence while the accused was being interviewed.“Various items of evidence from the burglaries were recovered from the residence,” Buck stated in court documents. The detective stated Mackall “advised he and a second male both broke and entered” into the targeted residences. Mackall only identified the accomplice as “PJ,” telling police, “he only knew him as PJ.” Mackall faces four counts of first-degree burglary, one count of theft $1,500 to under $25,000 and three counts of theft $100 to under $1,500.
