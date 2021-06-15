A Prince Frederick man is being held without bond after the reported theft of a marked business truck and trailer. The incident happened June 2 in Prince Frederick, police reported.
According to charging papers filed by Deputy Savannah Huy, a call was received by dispatch from Wentworth Nursery in St. Mary’s County “advising their vehicle was stolen and currently in Calvert County. Wentworth advised they had GPS on their vehicle and it was being driven in Calvert County on Hallowing Point Road.”
The vehicle, a Ford F450, was towing a trailer. The Ford had the nursery’s name on both front doors.
Huy reported the vehicle was located at Hallowing Point Road and Prince Frederick Boulevard. The driver was identified as Donald Earl Walker, 33.
After being stopped and handcuffed, Walker was advised of his Miranda rights and he agreed to speak with deputies.
“He advised he was just going for a drive,” Huy stated in charging documents. “When asked where Walker got the truck he advised, ‘Back in St. Mary’s.’ When asked whose vehicle Walker was driving, he advised he was driving his own vehicle.”
Walker told officers he didn’t work for the nursery and must have gotten the vehicle mixed up with his own.
According to court records, Walker was charged with theft $25,000 to under $100,000 and unlawful talking of a motor vehicle. He was committed to Maryland Department of Health to determined if he is competent to face charges. A competency hearing in district court was scheduled for Thursday however, it has been rescheduled for September.
The truck and trailer were reclaimed by the nursery and returned to St. Mary’s.