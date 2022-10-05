Adam Joseph Holland

 MARYLAND STATE POLICE PHOTO

A Prince Frederick man who once faced first- and second-degree attempted murder charges pleaded guilty Monday to a misdemeanor charge of conspiracy to possess drugs with intent to distribute. Adam Joseph Holland, who will turn 20 Friday, entered his plea before Calvert County Circuit Court Judge Mark Chandlee.

The judge sentenced Holland to five years in jail, suspending all but 82 days. Holland, who had been released from the detention center on Aug. 8 after posting $5,000 bond, began serving his sentence immediately. The judge imposed five years of supervised probation for the defendant.

Twitter: @MartySoMdNews