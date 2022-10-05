A Prince Frederick man who once faced first- and second-degree attempted murder charges pleaded guilty Monday to a misdemeanor charge of conspiracy to possess drugs with intent to distribute. Adam Joseph Holland, who will turn 20 Friday, entered his plea before Calvert County Circuit Court Judge Mark Chandlee.
The judge sentenced Holland to five years in jail, suspending all but 82 days. Holland, who had been released from the detention center on Aug. 8 after posting $5,000 bond, began serving his sentence immediately. The judge imposed five years of supervised probation for the defendant.
On May 19, Holland was arrested at his home and charged in connection with a shooting incident that left one man wounded and injured two other men attempting to flee an area of the Yardley Hills subdivision in a motor vehicle. The incident occurred May 11 and was investigated by the Maryland State Police.
The wounded man was identified in court papers as Aboubacar K. Kourouma. He was taken to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center. The other two males were injured when the 2008 Lexus they were traveling in crashed into several cars before overturning on Orwell Court; they were identified as Justus Kyree Clark and Jacobi Lamont Smith, both 19 and from Waldorf.
In July, Holland was served a 12-count indictment from a Calvert County grand jury. The attempted murder counts were not included.
Counts that were stated in the indictment included possession with intent to distribute drugs, drug distribution, drug trafficking with a firearm, obstructing and hindering, plus altering physical evidence to avoid criminal prosecution.
“This was a case where investigators rushed to judgement without knowing all the facts surrounding a very unfortunate incident,” said Hassan Ahmed, Holland’s attorney, in an email sent to Southern Maryland News. “My client never possessed any weapons, let alone fired any weapons at or near anyone. Mr. Holland is thankful that we were able to show that investigators made a rush to judgement in this case and he is looking forward to his future.”
Prosecution of the case was handled by Christopher J. Monte of the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office.