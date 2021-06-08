A 26-year-old Prince Frederick man will be sentenced next month for his role in an assault that occurred last November at a local park and ride.
Court records show the defendant, Anthony Wayne Crusoe II, pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, thus avoiding possible conviction on a more serious charge — armed robbery. Crusoe entered his plea Monday during a motions hearing presided over by Circuit Court Judge Mark Chandlee.
In a press release, Calvert County Interim State’s Attorney Robert Harvey (R) stated the conspiracy charge carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.
The Nov. 1 incident at the park and ride on Fairgrounds Road developed after the victim had arranged to meet two females for the purpose of having sex, charging papers stated. While sitting in a vehicle with the women, the victim was confronted by Crusoe, who allegedly brandished a knife and announced a robbery.
After a struggle in which Crusoe and the victim sustained cuts, the defendant fled the scene with the two females.
According to charing papers, both injured men were taken to CalvertHealth Medical Center and treated for injuries.
The incident was investigated by Detective William Rector of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.
“It was later determined that Crusoe conspired with the females to set up the victim and rob him of his property, including his cell phone,” Harvey stated. “The females admitted to their role in the conspiracy.”
One of the women, Jadan Marie Hawkins, 19, of Germantown, was given a 15-year sentence earlier this year after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery, court records show. All but one year of Hawkins’ sentence was suspended and she was given five years supervised probation once she is released.
The judge ordered a presentence investigation for the state’s case against Crusoe, who court records show has been held without bond since his arrest.
The case was prosecuted by Calvert Deputy State’s Attorney James Zafiropulos. Crusoe was represented by public defenders Michele A. Harewood and Caitlin J. Lomazzo.