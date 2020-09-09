A Prince George’s County Police Department corporal who was arrested in August on charges of attempted rape and assault has been indicted by a grand jury.
The seven-count indictment filed against defendant Brian Charles Newcomer, 36, of Huntingtown charges him with attempted second-degree rape, fourth-degree sex offense, false imprisonment and three counts of second-degree assault. Court records also reveal the grand jury has indicted Newcomer on one count of cruelty to animals.
According to a report from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division, the incident happened July 31 at the female victim’s residence in Prince George’s County. She reported the incident to police the following day.
Newcomer, a seven-year veteran of the Price George's police department, was suspended without pay. In a press release, Hector Valez, interim police chief, called the allegations “deeply disturbing.”
According to a court docket summary, the initial arraignment in Prince George’s Circuit Court is set for Oct. 16.
After his arrest, Newcomer was ordered to be held without bond.