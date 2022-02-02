A Calvert County grand jury handed down an 11-count indictment against a 22-year-old Upper Marlboro man on Jan. 19, charing him with raping two minor females in a series of assaults that began in 2016.
The defendant, Cortez Reshon Ennis, has been held without bond since his arrest late last year.
According to court documents, an investigation by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office began Nov. 5 when two females, ages 17 and 14, came forward with allegations that Ennis had sexually abused them beginning when they were ages 14 and 12.
Detective Joshua Buck stated in court papers that child forensic interviews with the girls were conducted by a child protective services investigator with the Calvert County Child Advocacy Center.
The sheriff’s office was able to identify Ennis via Instagram messaging sent by the older female victim, according to charging papers.
Ennis was indicted on five counts of second-degree rape and three counts each of third-degree and fourth-degree sex offense.
A pretrial conference regarding the state’s case against Ennis is scheduled for March 7 in Calvert County Circuit Court. The case could go to trial in late June.
Prosecution of the case is being handled by Rebecca Cordero of the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office.