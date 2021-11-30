Federal officials are prosecuting a Prince George's County man and two coconspirators from Calvert County in a drug distribution case.
Charles Benjamin Stewart Jr. pleaded guilty Monday in Greenbelt to federal charges for conspiracy to distribute heroin and cocaine, a Department of Justice press release stated. Stewart also pleaded guilty for illegally transporting a firearm obtained out of state and for possession with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine.
According to his guilty plea, from June 2016 through July 2017, Stewart, 46, of Upper Marlboro conspired with four others to distribute heroin and cocaine in Calvert and Prince George’s counties.
Two Calvert County men — identified in court records as Stephen Michael Kinnison, 47, of Lusby and Robert Eugene Davidson, 32 of Sunderland — were allegedly involved in the conspiracy. Kinnison and Davidson previously pleaded guilty for their roles in the conspiracy, with kinnison sentenced to 41 months in federal prison and Davidson scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 14, 2022.
Stewart is scheduled to be sentenced next year on March 1. He could receive a sentence between eight and 14 years when he appears before U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis.
Federal and local drug investigators, through court authorized wiretaps for the cellphones the conspirators were using, tracked the drug transactions.
On July 6, 2017, law enforcement executed search warrants at locations associated with the drug distribution conspiracy, including Stewart’s two residences in Upper Marlboro.
From Stewart’s residences, law enforcement recovered, among other things, a total of approximately 138 grams of heroin; approximately three grams of cocaine, crack cocaine and procaine (a local anesthetic drug); a prescription pill bottle containing approximately 89 Oxycodone pills; approximately three grams of a white powdery substance consisting of cocaine, heroin, caffeine, and diphenhydramine (an antihistamine); approximately 15 grams of cocaine; a total of $40,235 in cash; and drug paraphernalia, including an electric grinder and digital scale, both with heroin and cocaine residue; two bottles of Mannitol powder (a cutting agent); and empty zip-lock bags.
Stewart admitted that he possessed the controlled substances, bags and grinder as part of his drug trafficking business and intended to distribute the drugs, the press release stated.
In addition, law enforcement officers also located and seized a .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol loaded with nine rounds of ammunition and a spare magazine loaded with nine rounds of .40 caliber ammunition; a 9 mm Luger semi-automatic pistol; a 12 gauge pump-action firearm; nine rounds of 9 mm ammunition; approximately 21 rounds of .40 caliber ammunition; seven 12 gauge shotgun shells; and approximately $16,687 in cash.
Stewart admitted that he possessed the firearms and ammunition in furtherance of his drug trafficking business, according to investigators. Further investigation revealed that the 12 gauge pump-action firearm and the .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol were both stolen.
United States Attorney Erek L. Barron commended the federal agencies along with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and the Prince George’s County Police Department for their work in the investigation.