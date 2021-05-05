A Prince George’s County man who entered guilty pleas earlier this year in connection with a high-speed chase in Prince Frederick last September was sentenced Monday in Calvert County Circuit Court.
The defendant, Randall Wallace Martin-Thorpe, 26, of Temple Hills, had pleaded guilty to second-degree assault, malicious destruction of property over $1,000, driving while under the influence of alcohol and attempting to elude police by failing to stop.
For the assault charge, Martin-Thorpe was sentenced to 10 years in jail with all but one year suspended. For the property destruction charge Martin-Thorpe received three years, with the entire sentence suspended. The DUI charge was suspended in its entirety while the attempting to elude count garnered a one-year sentence with six months suspended. The six-month sentence will be served consecutively with the assault sentence, netting Martin-Thorpe a year-and-a-half behind bars. The defendant also received five years of supervised probation and was ordered to pay $1,000 in restitution.
According to court documents, the incident on the morning of Sept. 2 began when officer Bruce Sampson attempted to pull over the Honda Martin-Thorpe was operating in the area of Route 2/4 and Route 231 due to an inoperable brake light. While the driver slowed down, he failed to stop. The Honda turned into Sherry Lane but abruptly veered back onto Route 2/4, subsequently crossing a median and proceeding on northbound Route 2/4. The driver of the Honda ran a red light at Oldfield Lane and accelerated speed to approximately 70 mph.
Sampson stated in charing papers that “there were numerous vehicles in the area at the time” and the Honda’s operator put all of the motorists in danger with his actions.
The Honda subsequently struck Sampson’s patrol vehicle and a control box for intersection lighting. Martin-Thorpe car also struck an unmarked sheriff’s office vehicle and then rammed a concrete jersey barrier at the end of a parking lot.
Court documents stated that after Martin-Thorpe bailed out of the Honda he began running toward Route 2/4. Martin-Thorpe engaged in a tussle with Deputy Wyatt McDowell, kicking the officer before being subdued and arrested.
A search of the Honda yielded less than 10 grams of marijuana.
Martin-Thorpe was transported to CalvertHealth Medical Center for an evaluation. The following day he was freed from the detention center after posting $10,000 bond.
Martin-Thorpe was represented by attorney Keith Hiller. Prosecution of the case was handled by Christopher J. Monte, assistant state’s attorney.